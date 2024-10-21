Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Mnémonique: MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on the Euronext Access market in Paris, announces to engage a Big 4 firm to drive financial optimization and accelerate growth.

The Azur Selection, a prominent player in the hospitality investment sector, has engaged with a leading global professional services firm (a Big 4 accounting firm), to fortify its tax compliance governance and transform its tax and accounting functions. This strategic initiative aims not only to optimize internal processes but also to ensure alignment with best international practices, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency across the organization.

At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to strengthening Azur Selection"s tax reporting systems. The focus will be on ensuring compliance with evolving tax regulations, thereby mitigating risks associated with tax governance. By improving the accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting, the firm aims to create a robust framework for compliance that supports informed, data-driven decision-making. This transformation is expected to contribute significantly to the company"s sustainable growth and profitability.

Mr. George Arvanitakis, President CEO of Azur Selection, underscored the significance of the engagement: "By refining our tax compliance governance and accounting functions, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also reinforcing our leadership position within the hospitality sector. This initiative is designed to improve profitability, minimize operational risks, and strengthen our value proposition to investors."

Through this initiative, Azur Selection seeks to streamline compliance processes and enhance its financial management capabilities. By prioritizing tax compliance governance, the firm is positioning itself for long-term operational success and continued growth in an increasingly competitive market. This proactive approach will ensure that Azur Selection not only meets tax regulatory requirements but also sets a benchmark for best practices in tax and accounting functions within the industry.

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

