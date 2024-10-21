Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 19:50 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Are Your Bonds Green, Social or Sustainable? And Climate Resilient Too?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal

by R. Paul Herman and Liana Lan, HIP Investor Ratings LLC

When sailing your portfolio into the future, would you want a top-heavy boat? Or a boat that is stable through the waves of future risks? "Green bonds," "social bonds" and "sustainability bonds" - these labels bring comfort to impact investors. Yet, are all green, social and sustainability bonds fully safe for the forthcoming 30 years?

Our HIP Investor Ratings of 270,000 bonds - whether issued by more than 100,000 municipalities, 14,000 corporates, or 200 sovereigns - evaluate the possible future risks and future opportunities of the underlying issuers and use of proceeds. As of August 30, 2024, HIP has evaluated 11,487 bonds that are labeled "green," "social" or "sustainability-linked," which seek to bring solutions like reducing pollution, delivering cleaner water, spurring more affordable housing, or bringing climate action forward to society as well as to your portfolio.

These positive impacts can build a better world and could bring more stable income and a higher-confidence of principal repayments in the future. Yet they also need to be evaluated for climate risk and resilience.

This article also looks at- 1) What Green, Social and Sustainable Bonds are Funding. 2) Climate Risks Persist, Possibly Offset with Resilience. 3) How Credit Ratings Seem to Ignore Higher Climate Risks. 4) Are Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds also Climate Resilient?

Read more here - https://greenmoney.com/are-your-bonds-green-social-or-sustainable-and-climate-resilient-too

HIP Climate Risk Investment Map

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.