Audio Network, a leader in music for media production, is thrilled to announce a multi-faceted global strategic partnership with Audiomachine, a premier name in trailer music, renowned for soundtracking the marketing campaigns of Hollywood"s most iconic films.

This innovative collaboration will see Audio Network exclusively representing Audiomachine's entire catalogue globally, with a select repertoire in the US. The partnership will also foster deep creative collaboration between the two companies to produce new and inspiring music for media.

Led by founder Paul Dinletir, Audiomachine has earned its reputation for producing epic trailer music, crafted by a team of outstanding composers, including Audio Network's existing partners Mark Petrie and Harry Lightfoot. Audiomachine is dedicated to excellence, working with top-tier musicians in world-class studios to ensure the highest production standards.

Through its thriving in-house production unit, Scored Emotion, Audiomachine has recently expanded its repertoire to include music for scoring the latest in film and TV productions. These will be marketed under the Studio Series banner and represented by Audio Network.

In a statement regarding the agreement, Ali Johnson, Chief Creative Officer of Audio Network, said: "We're excited to collaborate with Paul and the team at Audiomachine. I"ve always had the greatest respect for their focus on quality and authenticity, which aligns perfectly with our founding principles and enhances our Hybrid Orchestral catalogue. The team behind Audiomachine's signature trailer music also produces the Studio Series, which features both the finest live recordings and cutting-edge production techniques. The Studio Series will further complement our premium production music and elevate our customers' storytelling."

The motivation behind the partnership is multi-faceted, with Audio Network"s strategy focused on building a world-class catalogue by directly commissioning and recording genre-defining music from an exceptional roster of composers and artists.

Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network, added: "As the market continues to evolve, it"s crucial for us to expand our offering to meet growing customer demand. We achieve this by partnering with like-minded organizations that prioritize the highest production standards and foster creative collaborations-values that Audiomachine unequivocally shares."

For Audiomachine, this new partnership presents an opportunity to maximize the global use of its catalogue by tapping into Audio Network"s 10 regional offices, covering all major markets, and leveraging deep relationships with television producers, advertisers, and brands.

Paul Dinletir, Co-Founder of Audiomachine, stated: "The unified efforts of Audio Network and Audiomachine are poised to deliver exceptional music to a wider audience, ensuring a consistent approach in today"s competitive landscape. This partnership offers customers more diverse choices within some of the most popular genres in the catalogue."

Both companies are excited to embark on this journey of creativity, innovation, and engagement across the music-for-media landscape, while maintaining Hollywood-level production quality and strengthening their value proposition.

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK

Audio Network is a music for media company creating original, high-quality music for broadcasters, brands, creators, and music fans everywhere. From Hollywood to YouTube, UNICEF to Disney, Nike and Netflix, it has helped to tell some of the world's most iconic stories. With an expansive roster of 1,000+ renowned composers, respected singer-songwriters and known and emerging artists worldwide, the Audio Network catalogue spans every imaginable genre and mood.

ABOUT AUDIOMACHINE

Audiomachine has been trusted by the largest media companies to market blockbuster franchises like Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and Call of Duty. Major brands like Coca-Cola, Mercedes, Audi, Nike, Chrysler and The Olympics have also licensed its music in worldwide digital and broadcast campaigns. From lush, soaring and inspirational live orchestral cues to pulse-pounding drums and modern sound design, Audiomachine is a premiere resource for truly epic music.

