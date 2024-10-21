Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Josef Schachter, President of Schachter Energy Research Service, and Author of the Schachter Energy Report, along with company executives that are presenting at the conference this year, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV Company Services, to open the market.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOzUTnD1EKs

Schachter Energy Research Service is celebrating their 5th Annual "Catch the Energy" Conference in Calgary on October 19, 2024.

The conference is an opportunity for active investors interested in the energy, clean technology and critical materials sectors to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. Booth displays, showcasing the 45 participating companies, give attendees additional opportunities to meet companies' officials, from energy producers, energy service companies, and infrastructure/pipeline companies to innovative technology and materials companies in the renewables space. It's all here.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange