21.10.2024
Curtis Bashaw for U.S. Senate: Senate Candidate Curtis Bashaw Endorsed by New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association

Curtis Bashaw is running for U.S. Senate to break through the political gridlock and offer a bold new vision for New Jersey.

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Curtis Bashaw, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, has received a key endorsement from the New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association (STFA). This endorsement highlights Bashaw's commitment to law and order, and his strong support for law enforcement throughout the state.

Curtis Bashaw

Curtis Bashaw
Curtis Bashaw, GOP Senate Candidate for New Jersey, Endorsed by New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association

In a recent statement, Bashaw expressed his gratitude for the endorsement, saying, "Folks, I'm telling you, something special is happening in New Jersey. I'm honored to have the endorsement of the New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association in this race. Their message is clear: there is only ONE law and order candidate in this race. I will proudly always have the backs of our men and women who keep us safe."

Bashaw's platform prioritizes the safety and security of New Jerseyans, with a focus on supporting law enforcement and addressing public safety concerns. He contrasts his stance with that of his opponent, Democrat Andy Kim, stating that Kim has failed to stand up for law enforcement in critical moments. Bashaw is confident that his strong stance on law and order will resonate with voters in the upcoming election.

The STFA's endorsement reflects the growing support for Bashaw among those who believe in maintaining safety and security across New Jersey. Bashaw has pledged to continue working alongside law enforcement to ensure that they have the resources and respect they deserve.

As the race for the Senate seat intensifies, this endorsement further solidifies Curtis Bashaw's position as the law and order candidate, committed to protecting the rights and security of every New Jerseyan.

Vote Curtis Bashaw: The Change New Jersey Needs Now

Curtis Bashaw is running for U.S. Senate to break through the political gridlock and offer a bold new vision for New Jersey.

As a political outsider, Curtis isn't beholden to special interests-he's committed to protecting your liberty, creating jobs, and ensuring community safety, while standing up to the one-party monopoly in Washington.

New Jersey deserves a leader who will fight for our values and our future. Curtis Bashaw is that leader.

It's time to take back control, and together, we can reclaim our state's voice in Washington.

Don't miss this critical moment.

Vote Curtis Bashaw for U.S. Senate and let's build a New Jersey we can all be proud of.

Learn more: CurtisBashawForSenate.com

Follow Curtis on social media:
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Contact Information

Curtis Bashaw
press@curtisbashawforsenate.com

SOURCE: Curtis Bashaw for US Senate

