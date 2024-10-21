Intuitive Health: Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper Now Open

The Largest Dual Facility in Texas Expands Intuitive Health's Innovative Health Care Model to Prosper Residents, Offering a New Standard in Patient-Centric Care

Intuitive Health, the industry leader in the combined emergency room and urgent care model, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Legacy ER & Urgent Care location in Prosper, Texas, on October 21. Located at 211 West Frontier Parkway, the facility marks Intuitive Health's seventh location in North Texas and its thirty-third site nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to expanding accessible, patient-centric care.

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper offers a state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency room, alongside daily urgent care services from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patients can access an on-site lab and radiology suite equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, including X-ray and CT scanners. Staffed by ER-licensed, board-certified physicians, the facility ensures that each patient is assessed to determine the appropriate level of care - either urgent or emergency - thereby reducing unnecessary ER expenses. This model has been shown to significantly cut costs for patients and insurers alike, offering greater efficiency without compromising on the quality of care.

Key features of Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper include:

In-network status with most major insurance plans , ensuring affordable care.

Billing transparency helps eliminate unexpected medical bills.

Cost-effective billing based on the level of care provided.

Clear communication with patients regarding whether their treatment is categorized as urgent care or emergency care, with consent sought for emergency services.

Minimal wait times , with most urgent care visits completed within 45 minutes.

No appointment is required for any service.

The 11,072-square-foot facility is designed to offer a unique health care environment that merges the convenience of urgent care with emergency care expertise. With six dedicated emergency rooms and four outpatient/non-urgent care rooms, the Prosper location exemplifies Intuitive Health's dedication to providing high-quality, accessible care tailored to the local community's needs. The facility represents a significant investment of $8.8 million, further supporting health care infrastructure in North Texas.





A Growing Model That Benefits Patients and Providers

Intuitive Health's combined emergency and urgent care facilities aim to resolve a longstanding issue in health care-helping patients navigate when and where to seek care. By eliminating the need to choose between emergency rooms and urgent care centers, patients can rest assured they will receive the appropriate level of care without the stress of high costs. This approach has saved significant amounts of money for patients, payers, and providers.

The dual facilities also play a vital role in relieving pressure on overcrowded hospital emergency departments, freeing up resources for patients with severe, life-threatening conditions. Intuitive Health's efficient, combined care model continues to expand nationwide, with plans for 50 new locations in the next three years.

For more information on Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper or about Intuitive Health's innovative care model, visit LegacyER.com or IHERUC.com.

ABOUT LEGACY ER & URGENT CARE

Founded in 2008, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is one of the nation's first health care models to offer urgent and emergency room treatment options under one roof. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one service with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Legacy has built an exceptional customer service program with industry-leading ratings. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan, and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7, and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Legacy ER & Urgent Care is dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as a trusted name in health care within our communities. For more information, please visit LegacyER.com.



ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.



