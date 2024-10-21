Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 21:39 Uhr
Vensure Employer Solutions: VensureHR Staffing Alliance Helps Staffing Companies Transform Back Office Operations at Staffing World 2024

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, will showcase its VensureHR Staffing Alliance division at Staffing World 2024 (Nashville, October 22-24), demonstrating its powerful suite of services that help staffing companies accelerate their success.

VensureHR Staffing Alliance (VSA) will highlight its presence at booth #807 under the theme, "Your Business, Made Bolder." VSA is designed specifically for staffing companies with service provided by industry experts to support streamlined payroll administration and tax reporting as well as complete HR consulting and compliance. VSA's comprehensive back office solutions also include risk management and workers' compensation programs, customized employee benefits and insurance solutions, and robust Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services.

"Staffing companies need bold support that is focused on their unique needs. VensureHR Staffing Alliance offers these firms a comprehensive suite of HR solutions curated specifically for them," said Brian Urso, VSA Division President. "We are excited to showcase our expertise and leading-edge HR technology at Staffing World. Between our exhibit presence and our educational sessions, we plan to help staffing companies see the value of working with VSA to transform their back offices and empower them to achieve success quickly."

In addition to its booth presence, VSA will demonstrate its staffing-specific expertise in two speaking sessions on Thursday, October 24. Vensure's Chief Growth Officer and former NAPEO President Patrick Cleary will moderate a panel discussion titled, "PEO Panel: Myth-Busting, Truth-Telling, and Rumor-Squashing" at 9:15 a.m. The panel will share real stories about working with a PEO and how a PEO partnership can boost business for staffing companies. Attendees will see how staffing companies who select reputable and experienced PEOs can achieve enhanced compliance, reduced risk, better payroll, extensive benefits, and more time to focus on what they do best. Urso will join the panel along with representatives from Fox Rothschild LLP, Active Staffing Services, and Peoplease.

Additionally, Vensure's Chief Sales Officer Rick Torrence will host a tech talk titled, "Staffing Without the Headache: Automating Payroll and Compliance" at 12:30p.m. During his session, Torrence will highlight the company's Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, designed to automate payroll processes, help ensure compliance with complex tax and labor regulations, and offer real-time visibility and reporting via payroll reports and dashboards.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact

Owen Serey
Mower, on behalf of Vensure
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
