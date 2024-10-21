Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - On October 22-23, the legendary Blockchain Life 2024 forum will take place in Dubai. Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries will come together for the crypto event of the year to share insider information.
Esteemed speakers will provide expert market analysis, laying the groundwork for the market's growth.
Confirmed figures include:
- CEO Tether - Paolo Ardoino
- Co-Founder Animoca Brands - Yat Siu
- CEO Ledger - Pascal Gauthier
- CEO Cardano Foundation - Frederik Gregaard
- CEO Dubai Blockchain Center - Dr. Marwan Alzarouni
- Co-Founder Litecoin Foundation - Xinxi Wang
- CEO Vechain - Sunny Lu
- CEO of dYdX Foundation - Charles d'Haussy
- Founder Listing.Help, Jets Capital - Sergei Khitrov
- Founder DWF Labs - Andrei Grachev
- Co-Founder Tezos - Arthur Breitman
- CEO Trust Wallet - Eowyn Chen
- Co-Founder Osmosis Labs - Sunny Aggarwal
- Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs) - Kostas Chalkias
- Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund - Akshat Vaidya
- Founder Notcoin - Sasha Plotvinov
- Co-Founder, CEO Celestia Labs - Mustafa Al-Bassam
- Google Cloud - Tiago Henriques
- Program Lead MetaMask - Zied Brini
In addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.
https://blockchain-life.com
