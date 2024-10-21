Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
WKN: 923203 | ISIN: US05561Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: BJR
Tradegate
21.10.24
21:50 Uhr
102,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00103,0022:47
101,00103,0022:00
21.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
BOK Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The third quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investor.bokf.com/Q3-2024-Earnings-Full-Release-PDF

BOK Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review third quarter 2024 financial results at noon central time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. To access the event by telephone, please dial 1.800.715.9871 toll free, or 1.646.307.1963, conference ID: 6617678.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and referencing replay PIN 6617678. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's investor relations website: https://investor.bokf.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $111 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Heather King
Director of Investor Relations
214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
