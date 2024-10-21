San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVII investor conference to be held October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles. As part of the conference, the Company will conduct a group presentation at 4:00 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. To join the presentation online, please visit the webcast link available at https://ir.sonimtech.com/.

Additionally, Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Investors attending the conference in person may request meetings with Sonim through LD Micro's meeting portal or Sonim's IR contact, mkreps@darrowir.com. Qualified investors who would like to attend the conference should contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

