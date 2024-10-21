Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (the "Company" or "Magna") announces that on October 17th, 2024, it granted a total 250,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.17 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest 1/3 immediately and 1/3 annually thereafter. All of the Options expire on October 17th, 2029.

In addition, on September 19th, 2024, the Company granted a total of 1,031,900 options to certain directors and employees of the company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. These options are exercisable into common shares at an exercise price of $1.15 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship assets are the past producing Shakespeare and Crean Hill Mines. The Shakespeare Mine is a feasibility stage project which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a technical report dated July 2023. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com). For more information, please contact:

