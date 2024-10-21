Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 17th annual LD Micro Main Event XVII, which is taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on October 28-30, 2024.

iPower is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:30 PM PT, and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To view the live presentation, please register here.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please contact your respective LD Micro representative or email iPower's investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

