Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (TSXV: WOOD.P) ("Woodbridge" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 27, 2024, trading in the Corporation's common shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective October 22, 2024, at the opening of trading.

Woodbridge continues to evaluate other opportunities and candidates for the completion of a Qualifying Transaction as described by Policy 2.4 of the Exchange.

The Corporation has issued and filed a notice of meeting and record date for an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 12, 2024.

