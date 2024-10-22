Bartow, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Marathon Barber Studio, a local favorite with a 4.9-star rating and over 230 glowing Google reviews, is excited to announce new weekly specials for the Bartow community. Starting this month, they're offering $10 Senior Haircuts every Tuesday and $15 Kid Cuts every Wednesday, bringing affordable, top-tier grooming to every generation.

55+ $10 Senior Haircuts - Every Tuesday

Weekly Specials: Affordable Quality for Everyone

$10 Senior Haircuts - Every Tuesday: Seniors 55+ can drop in for a professional haircut at a fraction of the price.

15 Kid Cuts - Every Wednesday: Kids get a cool new look without breaking the bank, making it easy for parents to keep them looking sharp.

Custom Trendy Hair Designs: Make a Statement Marathon Barber Studio is also known for its custom hair designs, perfect for anyone looking to add a creative flair to their cut. From sleek lines on the side of the head to more intricate designs at the back, their barbers specialize in razor-edged precision. Whether it's a clean fade with a standout design or a creative touch for a special event, the team is always up for the challenge.

"These days, it's not just about the haircut-it's about the style and making it your own," said Oscar, lead barber & owner of Marathon Barber Studio. "We love when clients want to try something new and unique. Whether it's a sharp design or a classic cut, we make sure everyone leaves looking fresh."

Travel Barber Services: VIP Cuts Wherever You Are In addition to their in-shop services, Marathon Barber Studio also offers travel barber services, bringing the barbershop experience to you. Whether you need a cut at your home, office, or an event, Oscar and his team are happy to accommodate.

And speaking of travel, let's just say they've had some cool clients. Damon Dash, the well- known entrepreneur, has even flown Oscar to New York and booked him for private grooming sessions at his condo in Florida. While most clients won't need to hop on a plane for a haircut, it's clear that Marathon Barber Studio's quality and professionalism are in demand-near and far.

Visit Marathon Barber Studio Located at 1210 N Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL 33830, the studio is open seven days a week to fit your schedule:

Monday to Saturday : 9 AM - 9 PM

Sunday: 9 AM - 3 PM

Whether you're coming in for a quick cut or a custom design, Marathon Barber Studio has you covered. You can easily book online at www.marathonbarberstudio.com or call (863) 662- 8363 to set up an appointment.

About Marathon Barber Studio Marathon Barber Studio is Bartow's premier destination for high-quality cuts, custom hair designs, and travel barber services. With weekly specials, personalized grooming, and a reputation for excellence, it's no wonder Marathon Barber Studio is the go-to barbershop for clients in Bartow and beyond.

For more info or to book an appointment, visit www.marathonbarberstudio.com or call the shop at (863) 662-8363.

$15 Kid Cuts - Every Wednesday

About Marathon Barber Studio

Press Inquiries

Marathon Barber Studio

https://www.marathonbarberstudio.com

Joshua Blake

josh@jabstract.net

863-602-6911

1210 N Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL 33830

SOURCE: Marathon Barber Studio