The Investment Research and Governance team at Netwealth selected DiligenceVault's due diligence technology as part of their continued commitment to enhance the information collection capabilities, communication and operational efficiency.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / DiligenceVault (DV), a global due diligence technology platform for the investment management industry, announced today that ASX listed company Netwealth has partnered with DiligenceVault to digitize their due diligence process of investment manager reviews and ongoing monitoring needs.





Netwealth chose DiligenceVault's digital diligence solution to centralize diligence and data collection projects, enhance governance through audit trails, track and escalate open issues and risk flags, and improve analytics capabilities. Netwealth will be able to leverage DiligenceVault to streamline its due diligence and investment governance framework on the managed accounts available at Netwealth.

Matt West, Executive General Manager Product & Marketing commented, "As a client focused organization with a deep commitment on governance, our partnership with DiligenceVault gives our Investment Research and Governance team the tools to support this focus. The investment will improve the ability to engage with asset managers, while providing efficiency gains with data centralization and analytical tools for our manager reviews and monitoring initiatives."

"We are thrilled to partner with Netwealth. This continues to expand our presence in Australia. Of course, this alone would not be possible without a flexible yet tailor-made solution for manager research and managed accounts in general, and wealth firms in particular," said Bill Elcock, Head of Asset Allocator Solutions at DiligenceVault.

Monel Amin, Founder and CEO at DiligenceVault added, "We are grateful to continue to earn trust from wealth management clients globally and welcome Netwealth to the DV family. Entrepreneurship is part of their DNA, and I couldn't ask for a better fit."

About Netwealth:

Netwealth is a financial services company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: NWL). Netwealth was created with an entrepreneurial spirit to challenge the conventions of Australia's financial services. Netwealth is a technology company, a superannuation fund trustee, and an administration business. Above all it exists to inspire people to see wealth differently and discover a brighter future. Founded in 1999, Netwealth is one of the fastest growing wealth management businesses in Australia.

About DiligenceVault:

DiligenceVault is the investment industry leader in offering a comprehensive due diligence technology platform for asset owners, allocators, consultants, and fund managers. Today, over 70,000 users leverage DiligenceVault in digitizing and streamlining their due diligence framework, moving away from previously manually intensive, Word and Excel based, and error-prone diligence processes. Founded in 2014, the firm delivers a global support commitment with teams in New York, Boston, Australia, Singapore, India, and London. For more information about DiligenceVault, please visit:www.diligencevault.com

