Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
WKN: A2JCE9 | ISIN: US1550382014 | Ticker-Symbol: C3TA
München
21.10.24
08:00 Uhr
9,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter results on November 8, 2024, at closing. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer and Alejandro Diaz Lopez, Investor Relations, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 11, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call:

Webcast URL:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WnQAr0XYQzGrfDLpNrv3YA#/registration

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:
Enrique Terraneo
+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
