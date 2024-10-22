Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Sets to Shine at 2024 KES Exhibition

Epomaker is showcasing innovative keyboards at the KES exhibition, utilizing this major event to connect with keyboard enthusiasts from around the world.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Epomaker, a recognized innovator in the mechanical keyboard field, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Korea Electronics Show (KES) at COEX, Seoul. This prestigious event presents a prime opportunity to exhibit Epomaker's cutting-edge products and engage with keyboard enthusiasts worldwide.

Event Details:

Date: 22th-25th October, 2024

Time: Oct. 22nd-24th, 2024: 10:00 ~ 17:00

Oct. 25th, 2024: 10:00 ~ 16:00

Location: Coex, 513, Yeongdong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06164

Venue: COEX Hall A, B, D2

Booth#: A750

Epomaker will not only showcase its popular products at the exhibition but will also proudly introduce a new range of keyboards. These new products are designed with innovative features and exceptional craftsmanship to enhance user experience significantly experience. Each keyboard is meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of users, providing a smoother and more comfortable typing experience.

Epomaker Galaxy 70: The new 75% layout, featuring home clusters and a knob configuration, is constructed with an aluminum case, optimizing space and offering more durability compared to standard plastic keyboards. A distinctive design element on the right side of the arrow keys cleverly conceals the 2.4G dongle using a magnetic attachment, enhancing convenience. This thoughtful detail improves its aesthetics and practicality.

Epomaker Tide 65/75: Epomaker's Tide series provides economical aluminum keyboards without sacrificing quality. Both the Tide65 and Tide75 are QMK compatible, offering extensive programmability and customization of the key mappings and macros to fit any workflow or gaming setup. Moreover, these keyboards come with double-shot side-print OEM profile keycaps featuring shine-through legends for a unique appearance.

Epomaker RT 65/80: The Epomaker RT series has consistently delighted customers with its innovative features. Both the RT65 and RT80 are equipped with detachable mini displays, enabling users to personalize their keyboards to reflect their unique styles. The multifunctional control knob on the RT65 not only adjusts volume with vertical movement but can also be switched to mouse functionality, enriching the user experience. Moreover, the RT80 boasts a touch screen and a variety of media control keys that can be customized through Epomaker's driver software, providing users with unmatched opportunities for customization.

Furthermore, Epomaker will host various engaging activities on-site, offering participants the chance to win exquisite gifts. The Epomaker team is genuinely welcoming attendees and aims to create an immersive experience. Join Epomaker at COEX and explore the future of mechanical keyboards together.

