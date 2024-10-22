Wynn Resorts (Macau): Drunken Fish at Wynn Macau Celebrates Grand Opening

Making a big splash with exceptional seafood and multisensory experiences

MACAU, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunken Fish - a new and exciting seafood restaurant created by Wynn Macau - celebrated its grand opening on October 19. Overseeing Drunken Fish is renowned Executive Chef Henry Zhang Zhicheng, who scours the globe for the best seafood, embraces multicultural culinary techniques and cleverly infuses Moutai into his dishes, is pleased to present a refreshing new dining experience for guests of Wynn. Drunken Fish is also the first and only restaurant in Macao to house a trendy new Moutai-themed bar which has an extensive collection of Moutai liquors, innovative Moutai cocktails created by Wynn Head Mixologist Mark Lloyd, as well as a curated selection of premium Chinese wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. In yet another first, Wynn has pioneered the concept of hosting live auctions for fine food and wine at Drunken Fish, presenting an immersive dining experience of exceptional seafood, wine, and entertainment.

Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; Executive Chef Henry Zhang Zhicheng of Drunken Fish; Mr. Wang Wei, Senior Vice President of Trip.com Group; and Mr. Ao Pak Loi, Chairman of SWH Import & Export Company Limited, the distributor of Kweichow Moutai in Macao, participated in the ribbon cutting and other officiating guests attended the opening ceremony to mark the grand opening of Drunken Fish. Nearly 100 food and beverage industry representatives, gourmands, media, and VIPs from The Haute Dining Club of Trip.Gourmet also attended the event to witness and celebrate the highly anticipated arrival of Macao's first immersive seafood dining destination.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Chef Zhang and his team presented the restaurant's standout signature seafood dishes for everyone to enjoy including the Slow-cooked abalone with crispy scallion and Red-spotted grouper with pickled tomato, chili, bean sprouts, Moutai. To elevate the dining experience even further, guests were invited to take part in the thrill of bidding at a "Live Auction of Fine Seafood and Wine". With their colorful humor and wit, Chef Zhang and the restaurant manager of Drunken Fish encouraged everyone to place their bids on the fresh catch of the day and rare Moutai liquor. Guests enthusiastically called out their bids, filling the air with a mixture of tension and excitement. Then with a bang, the fall of the gavel revealed the winning bid. The winner received a round of applause from everyone in the house and enjoyed the opportunity to savor the finest seafood delicacies prepared by Chef Zhang himself.

Passionate about this exciting new restaurant concept, Chef Zhang also took the time to share his unique culinary insights into fusing innovative and traditional cooking techniques with guests at the grand opening. He revealed that his vision for Drunken Fish is to be much more than simply a restaurant. His goal is for it to become an electrifying destination for food afficionados to discover new things and experience the finest food, wine, and entertainment. As the first immersive dining destination of its kind in Macao, Drunken Fish is set to take the city's culinary scene to even greater heights.

