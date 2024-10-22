Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 05:48 Uhr
100 Leser
Yili Group: Yili Attends the IDF World Dairy Summit 2024, Winning IDF Dairy Innovation Awards

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Dairy for the Future - Proudly committed to a sustainable world," the IDF World Dairy Summit 2024 was held from October 15th to the 18th in Paris, France. The summit gathered together business leaders, experts, scholars, and organization representatives from the global dairy industry to explore the path towards innovation and sustainability.

Dairy Innovation Awards 2024 Ceremony

At the summit, Liu Chunxi, Executive President of Yili Group, was invited to address the first Dairy Leaders' Forum on Sustainability, where he witnessed the signing of The Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability with dairy professionals worldwide. Yili was also invited to attend the IDF Board Meeting and a plenary session on technology, as well as other key parts of the summit. When the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards were officially unveiled on October 18th, Yili won the Innovation Award in New Product Development - Human Nutrition.

The first Dairy Leaders' Forum on Sustainability

In cooperation with SIAL Paris, the IDF WDS 2024 held the first Dairy Leaders' Forum on Sustainability. In his address, Liu shared Yili's best sustainable practices. He said, "Given its close ties with human health and the natural environment, the sustainability of the dairy industry is not only crucial for its future development but also plays a significant role in advancing global efforts in sustainable development. Yili stands ready to strengthen cooperation with all stakeholders, pool our industrial strength, and jointly create a greener and more sustainable future."

Liu Chunxi, Executive President of Yili Group,addressed the forum

Witnessed by industry leaders and representatives from around the world, The Declaration was officially signed, signaling the global dairy industry's strong commitment to sustainable development.

IDF Dairy Innovation Awards

The IDF Dairy Innovation Awards, which draw the global spotlight during the summit, are known as one of the most influential and prestigious awards in the industry. Yili led its global peers with four nominations and secured IDF Dairy Innovation Awards once again.

Among Yili's products and projects, Satine Active Lactoferrin Organic Pure Milk won Innovation in New Product Development, Yiniu Youzhi APP was shortlisted for Innovation in Sustainable Farming Practices, Sports Marketing Initiated by Cute Star Formula was shortlisted for Innovation in Marketing & Communication, and the Green and Low-Carbon Energy Management Project was shortlisted for Innovation in Climate Action.

Yili products shine on the global stage

Yili Group attended the summit as the sole Asian dairy company, showcasing its liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream products.

The liquid milk division, a business pillar of Yili Group, has presented industry-pioneering products, Satine green and low-carbon pure milk, for example, which has the natural hue of the paper pulp that is free from bleached coatings, significantly reducing the use of ink.

Guided by its corporate vision to be the world's most trusted global healthy food provider, Yili will stay focused on meeting consumer demand and accelerating innovation and sustainability, with the aim of further contributing to the global dairy industry's development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535789/Dairy_Innovation_Awards_2024_Ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535790/Liu_Chunxi_Executive_President_Yili_Group_addressed_forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-attends-the-idf-world-dairy-summit-2024-winning-idf-dairy-innovation-awards-302282515.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
