Informa Markets: Marintec Innovation Conference 2024 - Charging the Future: Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime industry is on the point of undergoing a radical transformation, and the Marintec Innovation Conference is at the forefront of this evolution, charting a course towards a sustainable, zero-carbon future. While previous conferences have focused on the technological aspects of shipbuilding to meet decarbonisation targets, 2024 will be the year of "Alternative Energy and Fuels Contribute to Low Carbon Maritime", promising to be a beacon of innovation and collaboration, lighting the way for the industry's green transition.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Shanghai, the conference will take place at the Shanghai Renaissance Zhongshan Park Hotel on 12 - 13 December 2024. This event is not just another conference; it's a convergence of the brightest minds and leading organisations dedicated to pioneering alternative energy sources and low-carbon solutions.

Glimpse into the Future. Envision a world where ships sail the seas powered by renewable energy sources that leave no carbon footprint. This vision is now within reach, thanks to the pioneering discussions and innovations that will be showcased at Marintec Innovation 2024. The conference will feature pivotal sessions such as:

Review and Outlook: Dive into the latest advancements in renewable energy sources and their seamless integration into maritime operations.





Sailing Efficiency - Shipowner's Perspective: Hear firsthand from leading shipowners about practical strategies to enhance operational efficiency.





Industry Chain Support: Discover the collaborative efforts across the maritime value chain that are driving these innovations forward.

Voices of Innovation. The lineup of speakers reads like a Who's Who of the maritime world. The conference will feature insights from industry giants like ABB, ABS, the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, CSSC Shanghai Marine Energy Saving Technology, CSSC Silent Electric System (Wuxi) Technology, DNV, Headway Technology, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Windship Association (IWSA), Jotun, Kongsberg Digital, Trelleborg Marine Systems, Ulstein, Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma, and many more. Their collective expertise will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from the leading figures in the field.

Collaborative Effort. We are honored to have the support of esteemed organisations such as the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the Chinese Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers, the Norwegian Business Association, and Charity Partner, MercyShips. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the Danish Export Association, the Norwegian Maritime Exporters, and the UK's Department of Business and Trade for their valuable support. These collaborations demonstrate a shared commitment to a sustainable maritime future.

Innovation on Display. In addition to the compelling sessions and expert speakers, the event will feature sponsors like Bestway, Shanghai Moury Marine Equipment, Shanghai SIBO Automation, Shanghai Tonghe Marine Equipment, Zhenjiang Tongzhou Propeller, and many others showcasing their cutting-edge innovations. This is set to be one of the most momentous maritime gatherings of the year.

Networking Opportunities. Beyond the sessions, Marintec Innovation 2024 offers networking activities designed to foster collaboration and build lasting connections. Networking Refreshments and Luncheons will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and peers, while the Closing Dinner will offer a relaxed setting for more in-depth discussion and networking.

Call to Action. The time to act is now. Industry stakeholders must unite and commit to investing in and adopting alternative energy technologies. By working together, we can navigate the challenges and lead the maritime industry into a sustainable, zero-carbon future. This conference is not just an event; it's a movement towards a greener, cleaner world for future generations.

Join Us. Registration is now open, we encourage industry professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to register early to secure their spot at this landmark event. For more information and to register, please visit www.marintecchina.com.

Marintec Innovation Conference Background:

Following its inaugural edition in 2017 during Marintec China, the Marintec Innovation Conference will be held in December of even-numbered years at the Shanghai Renaissance Zhongshan Park Hotel. Organised by Informa Markets and SSNAME, Marintec Innovation continues to provide a unique platform for fostering interactions on diverse findings and advancements in the maritime industry through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Marintec Innovation's Themes

2017: Cruise Shipbuilding at Marintec China

2018: International Marine Intelligent Energy Efficiency Technology

2020: The Fourth Industrial Revolution at Sea

2022: Defining the Path to Decarbonisation

2024: Alternative Energy and Fuels Contribute To Low-carbon Maritime

Organisers of Marintec China:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineers (SSNAME), founded in early 1951, is the first scientific and technological society in the field of shipbuilding and marine engineering of the People's Republic of China. SSNAME currently has 5,000 individual members and more than 60 group members. It has 5 working Committees, 11 Specialized Committees and 3 Representative offices. As an important non-governmental scientific and technological society with high reputation and influence in the international field of shipbuilding and marine engineering, SSNAME has been committed to promoting the progress of shipbuilding and marine engineering technology and international exchanges and cooperation. SSNAME has established closely cooperative relations with 14 well-known overseas maritime engineering societies, such as SNAME, RINA, STG, JSNAOE, SNAK and so on. It is the initiator and first chairman of the Pan-Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Societies (PAAMES) and is also a member of the International Standing Committee of the World Maritime Technology Conference (WMTC). The "Xin Yixin Ship and Marine Engineering Science and Technology Innovation Award" founded by SSNAME has become an important award for scientific and technological talents. SSNAME organizes many academic exchanges, popular science and scientific and technological publication every year. For more information, please visit www.ssname.com.cn.

