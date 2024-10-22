Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
Kaishan Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its Outstanding Contributions to the Industrial Air Compressor Industry

Kaishan's robust R&D capabilities, strategic manufacturing processes, and energy-efficient solutions position it as a global leader in air compression technology.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the industrial air compressor industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Kaishan with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Kaishan is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of air compressors, offering a comprehensive portfolio of over 400 products and solutions that address the unique air compression requirements of industries such as aerospace, construction, agriculture, and food and beverage.

Kaishan is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of air compressors, offering a comprehensive portfolio of over 400 products and solutions that address the unique air compression requirements of industries such as aerospace, construction, agriculture, and food and beverage.

With five global R&D centers, over 300 patents, and over 70,000 compressors manufactured each year globally, Kaishan's technological innovation capabilities have set new standards in energy-efficient compressor technology. These innovations include outstanding solutions such as patent-protected two-stage compression engines and waste heat recovery systems that reduce environmental impact and operational costs. Moreover, Kaishan's strategic focus on market-oriented innovations enabled the company to develop critical technologies and unique manufacturing techniques, incorporating digitalization and automation across its production lines.

Kaishan provides numerous related compressor equipment, parts, and services that ensure complete air compression solutions for its customers. It includes pneumatic downstream and upstream accessories that enhance system reliability by removing impurities such as water, dirt, or lubricating oil, resulting in clean and dry compressed air.

"Frost & Sullivan commends Kaishan for leveraging its robust R&D and strategic manufacturing capabilities to drive its ongoing transition from a local Chinese brand to a globally leading air compressor manufacturer. Its competitive edge lies in delivering a compelling combination of product quality and affordability, effectively meeting its broad customer base's diverse needs," said Nancy Wang, senior consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Kaishan further distinguishes itself from competitors through its fully vertical manufacturing capacity, which gives the company complete control over the entire material supply chain. Therefore, Kaishan can swiftly adapt to fluctuating market conditions, launching innovative products faster than many of its peers in the industry while maintaining stringent quality control measures.

Additionally, the company's strategic approach to manufacturing fueled its expansion into international markets, including the United States, Southeast Asia, Middle-East Area, India, Oceania and Europe. Kaishan's manufacturing hubs in China, the United States, and Austria support its global growth objectives by reducing production costs and lead times, which strengthen its market leadership and drive sustainable growth on a global scale.

"Furthermore, unlike its contemporaries, Kaishan maintains a fully vertical manufacturing capacity, designing and producing 85% of its compressor components in-house. This unique capability allows the company complete control over the material supply chain, component costs, and product quality. As a result, Kaishan can respond rapidly to changing market demands, enabling it to launch new products quickly and cost-effectively," noted Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91- 9953764546
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Kaishan
KAISHAN founded in 1956, with a history of more than 65 years. Has established the wholly-owned manufacturing bases and R&D Center in the USA, Austria and China.
Adhering to the principle of "Engineering The Future", Kaishan has made clear long-term development Mission and Vision:
Mission: Conserving our Planet
Vision:
- A World-leading comprehensive compressor manufacturer
- A world-leading equipment manufacturer and operator of geothermal power plants
- A major participant in the development and operation of ammonia from green hydrogen

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535636/Kaishan_Group_Award_.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kaishan-recognized-with-frost--sullivans-2024-global-competitive-strategy-leadership-award-for-its-outstanding-contributions-to-the-industrial-air-compressor-industry-302281615.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
