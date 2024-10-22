Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2024 07:46 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (286/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Elisa Oyj (ELISA) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.12. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 22, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards prices have decreased by
the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "X" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1253229
