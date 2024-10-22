Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 
22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
22 October 2024 
Halfords Group plc 
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25") 
 
 "Controlling the controllables" strategy delivering to plan 
 
H1 FY25 performance 
 
   -- Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales broadly flat (-0.1%) vs. strong prior year comparatives (H1 FY24: 
  +8.3%). 
   -- Expansion in gross margin from price optimisation and gains from Better Buying as FX headwinds abate. 
 
   -- On track to deliver GBP30m of targeted full year savings to mitigate c. GBP35m of expected inflation. 
 
   -- The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across 
  Motoring and Cycling). Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales. 
   - Autocentres (ex-Avayler) delivered LfL sales +0.8% against an exceptionally strong LfL of +18.0% in 
    H1 FY24. Strong growth in Services, Maintenance and Repair but Tyres remained challenging with price-conscious 
    customers trading down into budget ranges and elevated promotional activity in the premium market. High levels 
    of technician wage inflation persisted. 
   - Following the UK's wettest spring since 1986, Retail momentum grew through H1 to deliver LfL sales 
    -0.7%. Motoring Products proved more resilient than expected. Leisure Cycling remained challenging, albeit with 
    a positive reception for our new premium bike ranges, while Performance Cycling continued to outperform with 
    positive LfLs in Tredz. 
 
   -- Lower stock and strong cash generation further improved an already strong balance sheet. 
   -- Encouraging strategic progress in the period, including: 
   - 17 of the 25 Fusion towns originally planned for FY25 have been delivered with the remainder due to 
    complete this calendar year, improving the garage experience for customers and consistently performing ahead of 
    business case. 
   - Motoring Loyalty Club continues to resonate reaching over 4 million members (FY24: 3.4m). 
   - Avayler's landmark contract with Bridgestone reached a key milestone in progressing beyond test phase 
    with an imminent pilot go-live date scheduled for its first new format site in the US. 
 
 
Outlook 
 
   -- Despite pockets of improving consumer sentiment, the short-term outlook remains uncertain, particularly 
  for big ticket, discretionary purchases. Our outlook for FY25 is unchanged. 
   -- In the second half, our focus remains on optimising our market-leading platform in the face of continued 
  wage inflation and end-market variability, positioning us for future growth. 
   -- As such we are prioritising investment where we have high confidence in strong near-term returns, 
  including delivery of 14 additional Fusion locations before year-end based on excellent results to date. 
 
Our next scheduled update will be the interim results announcement planned for late November 2024. 
 
Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented: 
 
"While consumers remain cautious in their discretionary spending compounded by uncertainty around the contents of the 
upcoming Autumn Budget, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables and I am pleased with our 
performance in the first half of FY25. Our services and B2B-led strategy has supported Halfords' growth despite two of 
our core markets remaining significantly below pre-Covid levels, enabling us to absorb more than GBP130m of inflation 
since FY20 while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In this environment we are focused on optimising the existing 
platform to drive near-term returns, while accelerating our investment in the Fusion concept to position us for growth 
in the coming years." 
For further information: 
Investors 
Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & ESG      investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
Media 
Rob Greening / Jane Glover, Sodali & Co.   halfords@sodali.com 
Notes to Editors 
 
www.halfords.com       www.avayler.com     www.tredz.co.uk    www.halfordscompany.com 
 
 
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords 
stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 546 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, 
Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert 
and National) and 510 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their 
local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary 
Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in 
the US and Europe. 
 
Cautionary statement 
 
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, 
and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because 
they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that 
could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these 
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing 
in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no 
obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  354189 
EQS News ID:  2012885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012885&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
