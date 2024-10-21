BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Diluted EPS grew 16% from the second quarter of 2024, and 12% year-over-year.

Net interest margin increased 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2024.

Net income grew by 15% from the second quarter of 2024 and 12% year-over-year.

Non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $101 million, or 16% annualized from the second quarter of 2024.

Loans grew by 6.0% year-over-year.

Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.25%.

Liquidity remains solid with over $1.76 billion in cash and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.

Book value per share of $28.79, up 12% year-over-year.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, " With a solid loan pipeline, an improving margin, strong liquidity and strong credit quality, we are optimistic about the outlook for the bank."

Kirk Pressley, CFO, said, " Margin expansion accelerated during the quarter with dollar interest margin increasing by $9.2 million, a 35% annualized linked quarter increase, and net interest margin expanded five basis points to 2.84%. Noninterest bearing demand deposits grew by 4% from the second quarter, a 16% annualized linked quarter increase. Expenses remained well controlled with the efficiency ratio dropping to 36.9% for the quarter."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

September 30,

2024 Period Ending

June 30, 2024 % Change From

Period Ending

June 30, 2024 to

Period Ending

September 30,

2024 Period Ending

September 30,

2023 % Change From

Period Ending

September 30,

2023 to Period

Ending

September 30,

2024 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 59,907 $ 52,136 14.9 % $ 53,340 12.3 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 59,907 $ 52,105 15.0 % $ 53,340 12.3 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.10 $ 0.95 15.8 % $ 0.98 12.2 % Return on Average Assets 1.43 % 1.34 % 1.37 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 15.55 % 14.08 % 15.34 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,642,582 54,608,679 54,530,635 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 162,069 $ 164,779 (1.6) % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 162,038 $ 164,748 (1.6) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.97 $ 3.02 (1.7) % Return on Average Assets 1.35 % 1.50 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 14.51 % 16.23 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,615,647 54,530,797 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 163,416 $ 164,779 (0.8) % Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 163,385 $ 164,748 (0.8) % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 2.99 $ 3.02 Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.36 % 1.50 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 14.63 % 16.23 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 16,447,876 $ 16,049,812 2.5 % $ 16,044,332 2.5 % Loans 12,338,226 12,332,780 - % 11,641,130 6.0 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,576,329 2,475,415 4.1 % 2,621,072 (1.7) % Total Deposits 13,146,529 13,259,392 (0.9) % 13,142,376 - % Stockholders' Equity 1,570,269 1,510,576 4.0 % 1,401,384 12.1 % * This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see " GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $59.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and net income and net income available to common stockholders of $53.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.10 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.96 and $0.95, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.98 for both in the third quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.43% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 15.55% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.37% and 15.34%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income was $115.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $105.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $99.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 2.84% compared to 2.79% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2.64% in the third quarter of 2023. Loan yields were 6.62% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 6.48% during the second quarter of 2024 and 6.13% during the third quarter of 2023. Investment yields were 3.57% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.33% during the second quarter of 2024 and 3.07% during the third quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 4.12% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.09% during the second quarter of 2024 and 3.84% during the third quarter of 2023. Average federal funds purchased rates were 5.42% during third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.50% during the second quarter of 2024 and 5.43% during the third quarter of 2023.

Average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were $12.37 billion, an increase of $303.7 million, or 10.0% annualized, from average loans of $12.06 billion for the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $803.6 million, or 7.0%, from average loans of $11.56 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Ending total loans for the third quarter of 2024 were $12.34 billion, an increase of $5.4 million, or 0.2% annualized, from $12.33 billion for the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $697.1 million, or 6.0%, from $11.64 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 were $13.52 billion, an increase of $653.7 million, or 20.2% annualized, from average total deposits of $12.86 billion for the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $838.3 million, or 6.6%, from average total deposits of $12.68 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Ending total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 were $13.15 billion, a decrease of $112.9 million, or 3.4% annualized, from $13.26 billion for the second quarter of 2024, and remained unchanged from $13.14 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.25% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.23% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.15% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in non-performing assets to total assets can primarily be attributed to a single relationship that moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.09% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.15% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, was 1.31%, 1.28%, and 1.31%, respectively. We recorded a $5.7 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, $2.7 million of which is a provision for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene, which struck the Florida coast on September 26th and caused widespread damage from Florida to the Carolinas. In early October Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of Florida and tracked across the middle of the state. Management is assessing the impact of both hurricanes to determine if additional provisions are warranted. We recorded provision for credit losses of $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, we reclassified the Reserve for Unfunded Commitments from Other Liabilities and Other Expenses to Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $414,000, or 5.1%, to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $342,000, or 3.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $178,000, or 8.2%, to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $48,000, or 2.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $527,000, or 63.9%, to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $825,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $27,000, or 2.0%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card revenue decreased $607,000, or 24.0%, to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $408,000, or 17.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased $295,000, or 16.2%, to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $55,000, or 2.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating income increased $21,000, or 2.6%, to $818,000 for the third quarter of 2024 from $797,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $10,000, or 1.2%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense increased $4.0 million, or 9.5%, to $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $2.8 million, or 6.6%, on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded the impact from election of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments made primarily for the purpose of receiving income tax credits due to our adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2023-02. The proportional amortization method results in the cost of the investment being amortized in proportion to the income tax credits and other income tax benefits received, with the amortization of the investment and the income tax credits being presented net in the income statement as a component of income tax expense. Previously the amortization of the investment was included in other non-interest expenses. Salary and benefit expense increased $5.0 million, or 24.8%, to $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $20.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $844,000, or 3.5%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees increased by 52, or 9.2%, to 620 at September 30, 2024 compared to 568 at September 30, 2023, and decreased by 5, or 0.8%, from the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase in salary and benefit expense year-over-year continues to be largely due to the normalization of incentives and increased salary expenses due to an increase in FTE employees. Incentives increased approximately $1.8 million, and salaries increased approximately $2.1 million from the third quarter of 2023. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $216,000, or 6.0%, to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $228,000, or 6.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $1.5 million, or 22.7%, to $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $570,000, or 7.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $450,000, or 35.6%, to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $26,000, or 1.5%, on a linked quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $9,000, or 0.4%, to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $153,000, or 6.9%, on a linked quarter basis. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC implemented a special assessment adjustment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund resulting in an expense of $1.8 million. See " GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Other operating expenses decreased $3.3 million, or 41.6%, to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, and increased $949,000, or 26.2%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in other operating expenses were largely due to the application of the proportional amortization method to account for historical and new market tax credit investments, discussed above. The efficiency ratio was 36.90% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 38.64% during the third quarter of 2023 and 37.31% during the second quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense increased $3.9 million, or 45.9%, to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Our effective tax rate was 17.23% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 13.81% for the third quarter of 2023. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2024 and 2023 of $111,000 and $0, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate loan production offices in Florida and Tennessee. Through the ServisFirst Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "could," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2024, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 247,979 $ 227,540 $ 226,710 $ 229,062 $ 213,206 Interest expense 132,858 121,665 124,215 127,375 113,508 Net interest income 115,121 105,875 102,495 101,687 99,698 Provision for credit losses 5,659 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,462 100,522 98,127 98,105 95,416 Non-interest income 8,549 8,891 8,813 7,379 8,135 Non-interest expense 45,632 42,818 46,303 58,258 41,663 Income before income tax 72,379 66,595 60,637 47,226 61,888 Provision for income tax 12,472 14,459 10,611 5,152 8,548 Net income 59,907 52,136 50,026 42,074 53,340 Preferred stock dividends - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 59,907 $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 42,043 $ 53,340 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.10 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,642,582 54,608,679 54,595,384 54,548,719 54,530,635 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 16,447,876 $ 16,049,812 $ 15,721,630 $ 16,129,668 $ 16,044,332 Loans 12,338,226 12,332,780 11,880,696 11,658,829 11,641,130 Debt securities 1,867,587 1,941,641 1,941,625 1,882,847 1,878,701 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,576,329 2,475,415 2,627,639 2,643,101 2,621,072 Total deposits 13,146,529 13,259,392 12,751,448 13,273,511 13,142,376 Borrowings 64,741 64,739 64,737 64,735 64,751 Stockholders' equity 1,570,269 1,510,576 1,476,036 1,440,405 1,401,384 Shares outstanding 54,551,543 54,521,479 54,507,778 54,461,580 54,425,447 Book value per share $ 28.79 $ 27.71 $ 27.08 $ 26.45 $ 25.75 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 28.54 $ 27.46 $ 26.83 $ 26.20 $ 25.50 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.79 % 2.66 % 2.57 % 2.64 % Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.04 % 1.37 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 15.55 % 14.08 % 13.82 % 11.78 % 15.34 % Efficiency ratio 36.90 % 37.31 % 43.30 % 55.23 % 38.64 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.20 % 1.47 % 1.10 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.25 % 10.93 % 11.07 % 10.91 % 10.69 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.25 % 10.93 % 11.08 % 10.92 % 10.69 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.77 % 12.43 % 12.61 % 12.45 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.54 % 9.81 % 9.44 % 9.12 % 9.35 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 9.47 % 9.33 % 9.31 % 8.85 % 8.66 % (1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see " GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million associated with the FDIC's special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. These expenses are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and not part of the noninterest expense run rate. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At September 30,

2024 At June 30,

2024 At March 31,

2024 At December 31,

2023 At September 30,

2023 Book value per share - GAAP $ 28.79 $ 27.71 $ 27.08 $ 26.45 $ 25.75 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,570,269 1,570,994 1,476,036 1,440,405 1,401,384 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,556,654 $ 1,557,379 $ 1,462,421 $ 1,426,790 $ 1,387,769 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 28.54 $ 27.46 $ 26.83 $ 26.22 $ 25.50 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 9.55 % 9.55 % 9.39 % 8.93 % 8.73 % Total assets - GAAP $ 16,447,876 $ 16,448,582 $ 16,048,819 $ 16,129,668 $ 16,044,332 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 16,434,261 $ 16,434,967 $ 16,035,204 $ 16,116,053 $ 16,030,717 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 9.47 % 9.48 % 9.33 % 8.85 % 8.66 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net income - GAAP $ 162,069 $ 164,779 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 1,799 - Tax on adjustments (452) - Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 163,416 $ 164,779 Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 162,038 $ 164,748 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 1,799 - Tax on adjustments (452) - Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 163,385 $ 164,748 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 2.97 $ 3.02 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 0.03 - Tax on adjustments (0.01) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 2.99 $ 3.02 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.34 % 1.50 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 162,038 $ 164,748 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 1,799 - Tax on adjustments (452) - Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 163,385 $ 164,748 Average assets - GAAP $ 16,095,859 $ 14,711,108 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.36 % 1.50 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 14.51 % 16.23 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 162,038 $ 164,748 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 1,799 - Tax on adjustments (452) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 163,385 $ 164,748 Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,491,880 $ 1,356,857 Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP 14.63 % 16.23 % Efficiency ratio 38.53 % 36.05 % Non-interest expense - GAAP $ 134,250 $ 119,793 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment 1,799 - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 132,451 $ 119,793 Net interest income plus non-interest income - GAAP $ 349,744 $ 332,288 Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP 37.87 % 36.05 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 142,372 $ 112,150 27 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,614,317 1,861,924 (13) % Federal funds sold 3,542 91,035 (96) % Cash and cash equivalents 1,760,231 2,065,109 (15) % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,139,007 834,802 36 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $673,023 and $933,006, respectively) 728,580 1,043,899 (30) % Restricted equity securities 11,300 10,226 11 % Mortgage loans held for sale 8,453 6,333 33 % Loans 12,338,226 11,641,130 6 % Less allowance for credit losses (162,057) (152,247) 6 % Loans, net 12,176,169 11,488,883 6 % Premises and equipment, net 61,328 59,516 3 % Goodwill 13,615 13,615 - % Other assets 549,194 521,949 5 % Total assets $ 16,447,876 $ 16,044,332 3 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 2,576,329 $ 2,621,072 (2) % Interest-bearing 10,570,200 10,521,304 - % Total deposits 13,146,529 13,142,376 - % Federal funds purchased 1,542,623 1,370,289 13 % Other borrowings 64,741 64,751 - % Other liabilities 123,714 65,532 89 % Total liabilities 14,877,607 14,642,948 2 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,551,543 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024, and 54,425,447 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 235,649 231,588 2 % Retained earnings 1,365,701 1,229,080 11 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,635) (59,838) (47) % Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,569,769 1,400,884 12 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,570,269 1,401,384 12 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,447,876 $ 16,044,332 3 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 205,952 $ 178,754 $ 587,230 $ 514,204 Taxable securities 17,493 15,522 49,630 37,987 Nontaxable securities 7 15 25 53 Federal funds sold 31 985 1,110 1,826 Other interest and dividends 24,496 17,930 64,234 30,114 Total interest income 247,979 213,206 702,229 584,184 Interest expense: Deposits 113,211 95,901 321,948 223,585 Borrowed funds 19,647 17,607 56,790 51,349 Total interest expense 132,858 113,508 378,738 274,934 Net interest income 115,121 99,698 323,491 309,250 Provision for credit losses 5,659 4,282 15,883 15,133 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,462 95,416 307,608 294,117 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,341 2,163 6,784 6,239 Mortgage banking 1,352 825 3,409 1,963 Credit card income 1,925 2,532 6,413 6,627 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,113 1,818 7,402 5,935 Other operating income 818 797 2,245 2,274 Total non-interest income 8,549 8,135 26,253 23,038 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,057 20,080 72,256 57,941 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,795 3,579 10,919 10,435 Third party processing and other services 8,035 6,549 22,666 20,031 Professional services 1,715 1,265 4,920 4,499 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,355 2,346 8,462 6,105 Other real estate owned expense 103 18 141 30 Other operating expense 4,572 7,826 14,886 20,752 Total non-interest expense 45,632 41,663 134,250 119,793 Income before income tax 72,379 61,888 199,611 197,362 Provision for income tax 12,472 8,548 37,542 32,583 Net income 59,907 53,340 162,069 164,779 Dividends on preferred stock - - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 59,907 $ 53,340 $ 162,038 $ 164,748 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.98 $ 2.97 $ 3.03 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.98 $ 2.97 $ 3.02

LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,793,989 $ 2,935,577 $ 2,834,102 $ 2,823,986 $ 2,890,535 Real estate - construction 1,439,648 1,510,677 1,546,716 1,519,619 1,509,937 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,441,687 2,399,644 2,377,042 2,257,163 2,237,684 1-4 family mortgage 1,409,981 1,350,428 1,284,888 1,249,938 1,170,099 Other mortgage 4,190,935 4,072,007 3,777,758 3,744,346 3,766,124 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 8,042,603 7,822,079 7,439,688 7,251,447 7,173,907 Consumer 61,986 64,447 60,190 63,777 66,751 Total loans $ 12,338,226 $ 12,332,780 $ 11,880,696 $ 11,658,829 $ 11,641,130

SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 158,092 $ 155,892 $ 153,317 $ 152,247 $ 152,272 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 3,020 3,355 1,842 2,831 4,783 Real estate - construction - - - 89 19 Real estate - mortgage 252 119 67 14 - Consumer 155 108 98 231 341 Total charge offs 3,427 3,582 2,007 3,165 5,143 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 616 406 199 614 825 Real estate - construction - 8 - - - Real estate - mortgage 2 - 6 - - Consumer 37 15 9 39 11 Total recoveries 655 429 214 653 836 Net charge-offs 2,772 3,153 1,793 2,512 4,307 Reclassification from other liabilities 1,079 - - - - Provision for credit losses 5,658 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 Ending balance $ 162,057 158,092 155,892 153,317 152,247 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.31 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 37,075 $ 33,454 $ 34,457 $ 19,349 $ 20,912 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 2,093 1,482 380 2,184 1,692 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,723 1,458 490 995 690 Total $ 41,891 $ 36,394 $ 35,327 $ 22,528 $ 23,294 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 437.11 % 472.57 % 452.42 % 795.17 % 731.74 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 205,952 $ 194,300 $ 186,978 $ 184,897 $ 178,754 Taxable securities 17,493 16,158 15,979 15,512 15,522 Nontaxable securities 7 9 9 12 15 Federal funds sold 31 538 541 1,018 985 Other interest and dividends 24,496 16,535 23,203 27,623 17,930 Total interest income 247,979 227,540 226,710 229,062 213,206 Interest expense: Deposits 113,211 104,671 104,066 108,155 95,901 Borrowed funds 19,647 16,994 20,149 19,220 17,607 Total interest expense 132,858 121,665 124,215 127,375 113,508 Net interest income 115,121 105,875 102,495 101,687 99,698 Provision for credit losses 5,659 5,353 4,368 3,582 4,282 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 109,462 100,522 98,127 98,105 95,416 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,341 2,293 2,150 2,181 2,163 Mortgage banking 1,352 1,379 678 792 825 Credit card income 1,925 2,333 2,155 2,004 2,532 Bank-owned life insurance income 2,113 2,058 3,231 1,639 1,818 Other operating income 818 828 599 763 797 Total non-interest income 8,549 8,891 8,813 7,379 8,135 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,057 24,213 22,986 23,024 20,080 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,795 3,567 3,557 3,860 3,579 Third party processing and other services 8,035 7,465 7,166 7,841 6,549 Professional services 1,715 1,741 1,464 1,417 1,265 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,355 2,202 3,905 9,509 2,346 Other real estate owned expense 103 7 30 17 18 Other operating expense 4,572 3,623 7,195 12,590 7,826 Total non-interest expense 45,632 42,818 46,303 58,258 41,663 Income before income tax 72,379 66,595 60,637 47,226 61,888 Provision for income tax 12,472 14,459 10,611 5,152 8,548 Net income 59,907 52,136 50,026 42,074 53,340 Dividends on preferred stock - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 59,907 $ 52,105 $ 50,026 $ 42,043 $ 53,340 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.98

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 2023 Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 12,351,073 6.63 % $ 12,045,743 6.48 % $ 11,723,391 6.41 % $ 11,580,716 6.33 % $ 11,545,003 6.13 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,584 1.86 17,230 2.08 17,605 5.00 17,787 4.71 18,023 4.71 Total loans, net of unearned income 12,366,657 6.62 12,062,973 6.48 11,740,996 6.40 11,598,503 6.32 11,563,026 6.13 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,674 3.80 6,761 6.13 4,770 5.57 5,105 6.22 5,476 6.67 Debt securities: Taxable 1,955,632 3.57 1,936,818 3.33 2,013,295 3.16 2,007,636 3.08 2,029,995 3.07 Tax-exempt (2) 815 4.42 1,209 3.64 1,296 3.40 1,739 2.30 2,408 2.49 Total securities (3) 1,956,447 3.57 1,938,027 3.33 2,014,591 3.16 2,009,375 3.08 2,032,403 3.07 Federal funds sold 2,106 5.86 38,475 5.62 37,298 5.83 72,178 5.60 74,424 5.25 Restricted equity securities 11,290 7.36 11,290 7.16 10,417 7.57 10,216 8.74 8,471 5.90 Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,775,192 5.46 1,183,482 5.57 1,687,977 5.48 1,981,411 5.49 1,293,243 5.45 Total interest-earning assets $ 16,122,366 6.12 $ 15,241,008 6.01 $ 15,496,049 5.88 $ 15,676,788 5.80 $ 14,977,043 5.65 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 103,539 96,646 98,813 101,741 111,566 Net premises and equipment 60,607 59,653 60,126 60,110 60,121 Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets 340,621 300,521 302,592 283,435 283,357 Total assets $ 16,627,133 $ 15,697,828 $ 15,957,580 $ 16,122,074 $ 15,432,087 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,318,384 2.97 % $ 2,227,527 2.85 % $ 2,339,548 2.69 % $ 2,245,431 2.91 % $ 2,153,973 2.72 % Savings 102,627 1.76 105,955 1.71 106,924 1.76 107,035 1.72 112,814 1.61 Money market 7,321,503 4.45 6,810,799 4.46 6,761,495 4.48 7,106,190 4.44 6,538,426 4.24 Time deposits 1,197,650 4.52 1,157,528 4.47 1,164,204 4.37 1,111,350 4.18 1,093,388 3.89 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,940,164 4.12 10,301,809 4.09 10,372,171 4.04 10,570,006 4.06 9,898,601 3.84 Federal funds purchased 1,391,118 5.42 1,193,190 5.50 1,422,828 5.50 1,338,110 5.49 1,237,721 5.43 Other borrowings 64,738 4.22 64,738 4.27 64,736 4.26 64,734 4.23 64,734 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,396,020 4.26 % $ 11,559,737 4.23 % $ 11,859,735 4.21 % $ 11,972,850 4.22 % $ 11,201,056 4.02 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking 2,575,575 2,560,245 2,550,841 2,656,504 2,778,858 Other liabilities 122,455 89,418 91,066 76,651 72,924 Stockholders' equity 1,574,902 1,536,013 1,503,240 1,475,366 1,437,766 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,819) (47,584) (47,302) (59,297) (58,517) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,627,133 $ 15,697,828 $ 15,957,580 $ 16,122,074 $ 15,432,087 Net interest spread 1.86 % 1.78 % 1.67 % 1.58 % 1.63 % Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.79 % 2.66 % 2.57 % 2.64 % (1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $3,949, $3,317, $3,655, $4,175, and $2,996 are included in interest income in the third quarter of 2024, second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024, fourth quarter of 2023, and third quarter of 2023, respectively. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(48,770), $(67,823), $(68,162), $(84,647), and $(83,815) for the third quarter of 2024, second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024, fourth quarter of 2023, and third quarter of 2023, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.

