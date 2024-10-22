Biovica International: Biovica signs agreement with UK biotech company

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) for TKa testing with a UK-based pharma biotech company.

Under this agreement, Biovica will deliver TKa testing services using its DiviTum® TKa assay and expertise in interpreting TKa measurement dynamics to support drug development and optimize dosing strategies. This collaboration will expand the use of DiviTum TKa in clinical trials investigating next-generation oncology drugs, further increasing the potential for TKa to be established as a biomarker for therapeutic monitoring.

"This marks our fifth MSA with a pharmaceutical company in 2024, and we are pleased to experience a continuous demand and growth in pharma's use of our TKa-biomarker assay during drug development," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica. "The agreement, which is the 16th MSA, further increases our chances of developing a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) product to the benefit of cancer patients under treatment."

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

