PR Newswire
22.10.2024 08:01 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saab Q3 2024 results: Strong sales growth and cash flow

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab presents the results for January- September 2024.

"We continue to see increasing demand as European nations need to replenish their defence stocks, which will require long-term efforts. This is reflected in our strong order intake in the third quarter. We are growing to meet this increasing demand, for example by investing in capacity, automating our production and building new plants. At the same time, we are delivering strong growth and improving our profitability," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q3 2024

  • Order bookings increased 41% and amounted to SEK 21,173m (14,977), driven by strong growth in Dynamics.
  • Organic growth was 17% and sales amounted to SEK 13,546m (11,527), with growth from all business areas.
  • Operating income increased 38% and amounted to SEK 1,187m (859), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.8% (7.5).
  • Net income increased to SEK 972m (656) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.79 (1.21).
  • Operational cash flow improved in the quarter and amounted to SEK 3,188m (-2,058), driven by large customer payments.
  • Net debt position was SEK 0.5bn (-1.4) at the end of the period.
  • The full year 2024 outlook on organic sales growth, EBIT growth and positive operational cash flow is reiterated.

Presentation of Saab's Q3 results 2024

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present Saab's interim report for Q3 2024.

Date: Tuesday 22 October at 10.00 a.m. (CET).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q3-2024

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q3

The interim report, presentation material and the webcast will be available on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts

Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
[email protected]

Merton Kaplan
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)734 182 071
[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 22 October 2024 at 07.30 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/saab-q3-2024-results-strong-sales-growth-and-cash-flow,c4053834

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4053834/3065856.pdf

Saab Q3 2024 results - Strong sales growth and cash flow

https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson-close-up,c3344163

Micael Johansson close-up

https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson,c3344164

Micael Johansson

https://mb.cision.com/Public/183/4053834/b38398fd8345fb18.pdf

Press release - Saab Q3 2024 results

SOURCE Saab

© 2024 PR Newswire
