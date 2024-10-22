Boliden Q3 2024: High production, stronger results

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our mine production during the quarter has been good. Just like last quarter, our Finnish smelters are producing very well," - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials

Revenues: SEK 22,193 m (19,396)

Operating profit: SEK 3,165 m (1,912)

Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,999 m (1,940)

Free cash flow: SEK -495 m (-1,200)

Earnings per share: SEK 8.34 (4.96)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,999 m (1,940)

Free cash flow was SEK -495 m (-1,200)

Improved prices and terms

Improved production in both Mines and Smelters

Record milled volume in Garpenberg

The expansion projects in the Boliden Area and Odda as well as the dam project in Aitik are close to completion

The construction of a new tankhouse in Rönnskär and paste and dewatering facilities in the Boliden Area are on track

Preparations ongoing to restart mine production in Tara

