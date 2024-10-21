Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2024 net income of $11.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
"Washington Trust's third quarter results remained steady, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model, and commitment to our customers," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to carefully manage our balance sheet, while focusing on our customers, who rely on us for financial solutions and trusted advice. During the quarter, we expanded our presence in Providence, opening a new full-service branch in Olneyville."
Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 8.99% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, for the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin was 1.85% in the third quarter, compared to 1.83% in the preceding quarter.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remain solid. A provision for credit losses of $200 thousand was recognized for the third quarter, down by $300 thousand from the second quarter.
- Wealth management revenues increased by 3% from the preceding quarter. End of period assets under administration ("AUA") eclipsed $7 billion and was up by 4% from the end of the second quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion, down by 2% from June 30, 2024.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to an all-time high of $4.8 billion, up by 3% from June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $677 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 1.85% for the third quarter, an increase of 2 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $25 million, reflecting an increase of $132 million in deposits at correspondent banks, partially offset by decreases in loans and securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 4.99%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2 million, as in-market deposits increased by $35 million while wholesale funding balances decreased by $33 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.70%, up by 2 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $388 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. Included in other noninterest income in the second quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $988 thousand recognized on the sale of a bank-owned operations facility. Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $600 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $311 thousand, or 3%. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $531 thousand, or 6%, which was partially offset by a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $220 thousand, or 50%. The decline in transaction-based revenues was largely due to seasonal tax servicing fee income concentrated in the second quarter. The end of period AUA balance at September 30, 2024 amounted to $7.1 billion, up by $249 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2024.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $105 thousand, or 4%. Loans sold amounted to $120.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, up by $10.3 million, or 9%. In both the second and third quarters of 2024, 81% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up by $594 thousand, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. This included an increase in advertising and promotion expense of $196 thousand, or 30%, due to timing of such activities. The remaining increase in noninterest expense included modest changes across a variety of expense categories.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, down by $171 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.6%, down from 21.8% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $973 million at September 30, 2024, up by $21 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $41 million in the fair value of available for sale securities, partially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to 13% of total assets at June 30, 2024.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.5 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $114 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $82 million, or 3%.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $29 million, or 1%.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million, or 1%.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up by $155 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at September 30, 2024.
Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $380 million and were up by $41 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2024.
FHLB advances totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024, down by $250 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.7 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $31.1 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $30.5 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The composition of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 was 61% commercial and 39% residential and consumer.
Past due loans were $20.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in past due loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that has been on nonaccrual status since the fourth quarter of 2023. The composition of past due loans at September 30, 2024 was 52% commercial and 48% residential and consumer.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $42.4 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2024.
The provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, down by $300 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting the decline in loan balances. Net charge-offs amounted to $48 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $502.2 million at September 30, 2024, up by $31.3 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2024. Net income of $11.0 million and an increase of $29.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity were partially offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI mainly reflected increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend was paid on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.
Capital levels at September 30, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.81% at June 30, 2024. Book value per share was $29.44 at September 30, 2024, compared to $27.61 at June 30, 2024.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 539756. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 963764. The audio replay will be available through November 5, 2024. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through December 31, 2024.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$206,971
$103,877
$102,136
$86,824
$109,432
Short-term investments
3,772
3,654
3,452
3,360
3,577
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
20,864
26,116
25,462
20,077
10,550
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
973,266
951,828
970,060
1,000,380
958,990
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
57,439
66,166
55,512
51,893
52,668
Loans:
Total loans
5,514,870
5,629,102
5,685,232
5,647,706
5,611,115
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
42,630
42,378
41,905
41,057
40,213
Net loans
5,472,240
5,586,724
5,643,327
5,606,649
5,570,902
Premises and equipment, net
32,145
31,866
31,914
32,291
31,976
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,612
28,387
29,216
29,364
27,882
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
105,998
105,228
104,475
103,736
103,003
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,089
3,295
3,503
3,711
3,919
Other assets
174,266
213,310
216,158
200,653
246,667
Total assets
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$665,706
$645,661
$648,929
$693,746
$773,261
Interest-bearing deposits
4,506,184
4,330,465
4,698,964
4,654,414
4,642,302
Total deposits
5,171,890
4,976,126
5,347,893
5,348,160
5,415,563
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,300,000
1,550,000
1,240,000
1,190,000
1,120,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
30,237
31,012
31,837
32,027
30,554
Other liabilities
114,534
133,584
139,793
137,293
163,273
Total liabilities
6,639,342
6,713,403
6,782,204
6,730,161
6,752,071
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
126,698
125,898
126,785
126,150
126,310
Retained earnings
505,654
504,350
503,175
501,917
498,521
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(117,158)
(146,326)
(148,913)
(141,153)
(178,734)
Treasury stock, at cost
(14,050)
(14,050)
(15,212)
(15,313)
(15,778)
Total shareholders' equity
502,229
470,957
466,920
472,686
431,404
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$75,989
$76,240
$75,636
$74,236
$70,896
$227,865
$196,094
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
366
392
255
255
332
1,013
725
Taxable interest on debt securities
6,795
6,944
7,096
7,191
7,271
20,835
21,868
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,262
1,124
1,073
982
878
3,459
2,333
Other interest income
3,174
1,297
1,196
1,282
1,344
5,667
3,693
Total interest and dividend income
87,586
85,997
85,256
83,946
80,721
258,839
224,713
Interest expense:
Deposits
37,203
36,713
38,047
37,067
34,069
111,963
83,362
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
17,717
17,296
15,138
13,814
12,497
50,151
35,775
Junior subordinated debentures
404
403
406
411
404
1,213
1,132
Total interest expense
55,324
54,412
53,591
51,292
46,970
163,327
120,269
Net interest income
32,262
31,585
31,665
32,654
33,751
95,512
104,444
Provision for credit losses
200
500
700
1,200
500
1,400
2,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
32,062
31,085
30,965
31,454
33,251
94,112
102,444
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
9,989
9,678
9,338
8,881
8,948
29,005
26,659
Mortgage banking revenues
2,866
2,761
2,506
1,554
2,108
8,133
5,106
Card interchange fees
1,321
1,275
1,145
1,254
1,267
3,741
3,667
Service charges on deposit accounts
784
769
685
688
674
2,238
2,118
Loan related derivative income
126
49
284
112
1,082
459
1,278
Income from bank-owned life insurance
770
753
739
734
710
2,262
2,754
Other income
416
1,375
2,466
83
437
4,257
1,252
Total noninterest income
16,272
16,660
17,163
13,306
15,226
50,095
42,834
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,350
21,260
21,775
18,464
21,622
64,385
63,994
Outsourced services
4,185
4,096
3,780
3,667
3,737
12,061
10,854
Net occupancy
2,399
2,397
2,561
2,396
2,387
7,357
7,240
Equipment
924
958
1,020
1,133
1,107
2,902
3,185
Legal, audit, and professional fees
836
741
706
959
1,058
2,283
2,932
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,402
1,404
1,441
1,239
1,185
4,247
3,428
Advertising and promotion
857
661
548
938
789
2,066
1,624
Amortization of intangibles
206
208
208
208
211
622
635
Other expenses
2,345
2,185
2,324
3,583
2,294
6,854
7,078
Total noninterest expense
34,504
33,910
34,363
32,587
34,390
102,777
100,970
Income before income taxes
13,830
13,835
13,765
12,173
14,087
41,430
44,308
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,849
3,020
2,829
(774)
2,926
8,698
9,079
Net income
$10,981
$10,815
$10,936
$12,947
$11,161
$32,732
$35,229
Net income available to common shareholders
$10,973
$10,807
$10,924
$12,931
$11,140
$32,732
$35,160
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,058
17,052
17,033
17,029
17,019
17,048
17,034
Diluted
17,140
17,110
17,074
17,070
17,041
17,115
17,063
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.64
$0.63
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
$1.92
$2.06
Diluted
$0.64
$0.63
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
$1.91
$2.06
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$1.68
$1.68
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$29.44
$27.61
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$25.51
$23.67
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
Market value per share
$32.21
$27.41
$26.88
$32.38
$26.33
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,058
17,058
17,033
17,031
17,019
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.39 %
11.01 %
10.84 %
10.86 %
10.77 %
Total risk-based capital
12.21 %
11.81 %
11.62 %
11.58 %
11.48 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.85 %
7.82 %
7.81 %
7.80 %
7.87 %
Common equity tier 1
10.95 %
10.59 %
10.42 %
10.44 %
10.35 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
7.03 %
6.56 %
6.44 %
6.56 %
6.01 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
6.15 %
5.67 %
5.56 %
5.68 %
5.11 %
Loans to deposits (3)
106.2 %
112.8 %
106.0 %
105.2 %
103.1 %
For the Nine Months
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
1.85 %
1.83 %
1.84 %
1.88 %
1.97 %
1.84 %
2.11 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.68 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.72 %
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.69 %
Return on average equity (net income available for
common shareholders divided by average equity)
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.33 %
11.77 %
9.65 %
9.25 %
10.19 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
10.43 %
11.04 %
10.89 %
13.93 %
11.33 %
10.79 %
11.95 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
71.1 %
70.3 %
70.4 %
70.9 %
70.2 %
70.6 %
68.6 %
(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2) Estimated for September 30, 2024 and actuals for prior periods.
(3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,770
$9,239
$9,089
$8,634
$8,683
$28,098
$25,674
Transaction-based revenues
219
439
249
247
265
907
985
Total wealth management revenues
$9,989
$9,678
$9,338
$8,881
$8,948
$29,005
$26,659
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,803,491
$6,858,322
$6,588,406
$6,131,395
$6,350,260
$6,588,406
$5,961,990
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
372,027
108,529
364,244
503,209
(154,269)
844,800
391,781
Net client asset outflows
(123,110)
(163,360)
(94,328)
(46,198)
(64,596)
(380,798)
(222,376)
Balance at end of period
$7,052,408
$6,803,491
$6,858,322
$6,588,406
$6,131,395
$7,052,408
$6,131,395
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$2,492
$2,205
$1,586
$1,133
$1,746
$6,283
$3,149
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(28)
20
324
(65)
(171)
316
297
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
402
536
596
486
533
1,534
1,660
Total mortgage banking revenues
$2,866
$2,761
$2,506
$1,554
$2,108
$8,133
$5,106
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$26,317
$26,520
$24,474
$39,827
$161,603
$77,311
$420,065
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
115,117
110,728
78,098
76,495
78,339
303,943
184,097
Total mortgage loan originations
$141,434
$137,248
$102,572
$116,322
$239,942
$381,254
$604,162
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$17,881
$24,570
$24,057
$28,290
$34,046
$66,508
$79,887
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
102,457
85,482
48,587
39,170
54,575
236,526
102,625
Total mortgage loans sold
$120,338
$110,052
$72,644
$67,460
$88,621
$303,034
$182,512
(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$2,102,091
$2,191,996
$2,158,518
$2,106,359
$2,063,383
Commercial & industrial
566,279
558,075
613,376
605,072
611,565
Total commercial
2,668,370
2,750,071
2,771,894
2,711,431
2,674,948
Residential real estate (2)
2,529,397
2,558,533
2,585,524
2,604,478
2,611,100
Home equity
299,379
302,027
309,302
312,594
305,683
Other
17,724
18,471
18,512
19,203
19,384
Total consumer
317,103
320,498
327,814
331,797
325,067
Total loans
$5,514,870
$5,629,102
$5,685,232
$5,647,706
$5,611,115
(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income
(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$826,212
39 %
$815,975
39 %
Massachusetts
650,891
31
645,736
31
Rhode Island
434,111
21
430,899
20
Subtotal
1,911,214
91
1,892,610
90
All other states
190,877
9
213,749
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,102,091
100 %
$2,106,359
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,857,706
74 %
$1,928,206
74 %
Rhode Island
488,094
19
481,289
19
Connecticut
155,858
6
165,933
6
Subtotal
2,501,658
99
2,575,428
99
All other states
27,739
1
29,050
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,529,397
100 %
$2,604,478
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family
$540,792
26 %
$546,694
26 %
Retail
428,217
20
434,913
21
Industrial and warehouse
337,950
16
307,987
15
Office
296,545
14
284,199
13
Hospitality
203,972
10
235,015
11
Healthcare Facility
202,854
10
175,490
8
Mixed-use
29,231
1
49,079
2
Other
62,530
3
72,982
4
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,102,091
100 %
$2,106,359
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$131,120
23 %
$166,490
28 %
Real estate rental and leasing
69,069
12
70,540
12
Transportation and warehousing
56,620
10
63,789
11
Manufacturing
48,239
9
54,905
9
Educational services
42,860
8
41,968
7
Retail trade
41,232
7
43,746
7
Finance and insurance
25,362
4
33,617
6
Information
22,168
4
22,674
4
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
20,557
4
22,249
4
Accommodation and food services
11,693
2
13,502
2
Professional, scientific, and technical services
10,729
2
7,998
1
Public administration
2,570
-
3,019
-
Other
84,060
15
60,575
9
Total commercial & industrial loans
$566,279
100 %
$605,072
100 %
Weighted Average
Asset Quality
September 30, 2024
Balance
Average
Loan
Size (4)
Loan to
Debt
Service
Pass
Special
Classified
Nonaccrual
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real
Class A
$112,875
$9,477
59 %
1.72x
$106,584
$6,291
$-
$-
Class B
86,421
4,350
67 %
1.32x
64,735
-
21,686
18,259
Class C
14,790
2,113
56 %
1.39x
14,790
-
-
-
Medical Office
56,124
7,525
70 %
1.33x
56,124
-
-
-
Lab Space
26,335
23,460
91 %
1.20x
5,817
-
20,518
-
Total office (1)
$296,545
$6,584
68 %
1.45x
$248,050
$6,291
$42,204
$18,259
(1) Approximately 68% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $297 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.
(2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 49 loans.
(3) Does not include $26.1 million of unfunded commitments.
(4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$665,706
$645,661
$648,929
$693,746
$773,261
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
596,319
532,316
536,923
504,959
490,217
NOW accounts
685,531
722,797
735,617
767,036
745,778
Money market accounts
1,146,426
1,086,088
1,111,510
1,096,959
1,111,797
Savings accounts
490,285
485,208
484,678
497,223
514,526
Time deposits (in-market)
1,207,626
1,164,839
1,156,516
1,134,187
1,111,942
In-market deposits
4,791,893
4,636,909
4,674,173
4,694,110
4,747,521
Wholesale brokered time deposits
379,997
339,217
673,720
654,050
668,042
Total deposits
$5,171,890
$4,976,126
$5,347,893
$5,348,160
$5,415,563
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Uninsured Deposits:
Uninsured deposits (1)
$1,360,176
26 %
$1,260,672
24 %
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
101,028
2
92,645
2
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
1,259,148
24
1,168,027
22
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
205,668
4
204,327
4
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
$1,053,480
20 %
$963,700
18 %
(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
(2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$930,951
$1,086,607
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
85,009
65,759
Noninterest-bearing cash
33,694
54,970
Unencumbered securities
662,991
680,857
Total
$1,712,645
$1,888,193
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
125.9 %
149.8 %
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
162.6 %
195.9 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.44 %
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.63 %
0.48 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.56 %
0.54 %
0.54 %
0.79 %
0.60 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.21 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
136.89 %
139.04 %
136.45 %
92.02 %
119.50 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.77 %
0.75 %
0.74 %
0.73 %
0.72 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$18,259
$18,390
$18,729
$32,827
$22,609
Commercial & industrial
616
642
668
682
696
Total commercial
18,875
19,032
19,397
33,509
23,305
Residential real estate
10,517
9,744
9,722
9,626
9,446
Home equity
1,750
1,703
1,591
1,483
901
Other consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
1,750
1,703
1,591
1,483
901
Total nonaccrual loans
31,142
30,479
30,710
44,618
33,652
Other real estate owned
-
683
683
683
683
Total nonperforming assets
$31,142
$31,162
$31,393
$45,301
$34,335
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$10,476
$-
$-
$-
$-
Commercial & industrial
3
2
270
10
4
Total commercial
10,479
2
270
10
4
Residential real estate
6,947
8,534
6,858
8,116
7,785
Home equity
2,800
3,324
2,879
3,196
1,925
Other consumer
75
20
32
23
19
Total consumer
2,875
3,344
2,911
3,219
1,944
Total past due loans
$20,301
$11,880
$10,039
$11,345
$9,733
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$18,119
$8,409
$5,111
$6,877
$5,710
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$30,479
$30,710
$44,618
$33,652
$10,407
$44,618
$12,846
Additions to nonaccrual status
1,880
556
431
12,018
25,088
2,867
28,258
Loans returned to accruing status
(268)
(369)
(13,764)
-
(197)
(14,401)
(1,636)
Loans charged-off
(59)
(53)
(70)
(420)
(44)
(182)
(157)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
(683)
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
(890)
(365)
(505)
(632)
(1,602)
(1,760)
(4,976)
Balance at end of period
$31,142
$30,479
$30,710
$44,618
$33,652
$31,142
$33,652
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$42,378
$41,905
$41,057
$40,213
$39,343
$41,057
$38,027
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
300
500
900
1,250
900
1,700
2,300
Charge-offs
(59)
(53)
(70)
(420)
(44)
(182)
(157)
Recoveries
11
26
18
14
14
55
43
Balance at end of period
$42,630
$42,378
$41,905
$41,057
$40,213
$42,630
$40,213
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$1,740
$1,740
$1,940
$1,990
$2,390
$1,940
$2,290
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(100)
-
(200)
(50)
(400)
(300)
(300)
Balance at end of period (2)
$1,640
$1,740
$1,740
$1,940
$1,990
$1,640
$1,990
(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$-
$-
$-
$373
$-
$-
$-
Commercial & industrial
2
4
(1)
10
4
5
15
Total commercial
2
4
(1)
383
4
5
15
Residential real estate
-
-
-
(3)
-
-
-
Home equity
(1)
(6)
(1)
-
(7)
(8)
(10)
Other consumer
47
29
54
26
33
130
109
Total consumer
46
23
53
26
26
122
99
Total
$48
$27
$52
$406
$30
$127
$114
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
- %
- %
- %
0.03 %
- %
- %
- %
The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
$229,326
$3,174
5.51 %
$96,934
$1,297
5.38 %
$132,392
$1,877
0.13 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
21,899
366
6.65
22,755
392
6.93
(856)
(26)
(0.28)
Taxable debt securities
1,109,699
6,794
2.44
1,129,573
6,944
2.47
(19,874)
(150)
(0.03)
Nontaxable debt securities
85
1
4.68
-
-
-
85
1
4.68
Total securities
1,109,784
6,795
2.44
1,129,573
6,944
2.47
(19,789)
(149)
(0.03)
FHLB stock
62,420
1,262
8.04
60,354
1,124
7.49
2,066
138
0.55
Commercial real estate
2,143,466
34,518
6.41
2,167,785
34,707
6.44
(24,319)
(189)
(0.03)
Commercial & industrial
573,400
9,368
6.50
602,786
9,837
6.56
(29,386)
(469)
(0.06)
Total commercial
2,716,866
43,886
6.43
2,770,571
44,544
6.47
(53,705)
(658)
(0.04)
Residential real estate
2,542,939
26,568
4.16
2,569,945
26,473
4.14
(27,006)
95
0.02
Home equity
299,227
5,554
7.38
306,703
5,211
6.83
(7,476)
343
0.55
Other
18,097
215
4.73
18,375
239
5.23
(278)
(24)
(0.50)
Total consumer
317,324
5,769
7.23
325,078
5,450
6.74
(7,754)
319
0.49
Total loans
5,577,129
76,223
5.44
5,665,594
76,467
5.43
(88,465)
(244)
0.01
Total interest-earning assets
7,000,558
87,820
4.99
6,975,210
86,224
4.97
25,348
1,596
0.02
Noninterest-earning assets
254,008
252,268
1,740
Total assets
$7,254,566
$7,227,478
$27,088
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$556,245
$6,288
4.50 %
$536,752
$6,064
4.54 %
$19,493
$224
(0.04 %)
NOW accounts
693,724
405
0.23
712,874
388
0.22
(19,150)
17
0.01
Money market accounts
1,122,649
11,221
3.98
1,120,333
10,934
3.93
2,316
287
0.05
Savings accounts
484,068
984
0.81
482,674
803
0.67
1,394
181
0.14
Time deposits (in-market)
1,188,452
12,234
4.10
1,157,962
11,802
4.10
30,490
432
-
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,045,138
31,132
3.06
4,010,595
29,991
3.01
34,543
1,141
0.05
Wholesale brokered time deposits
458,114
6,071
5.27
517,424
6,722
5.23
(59,310)
(651)
0.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,503,252
37,203
3.29
4,528,019
36,713
3.26
(24,767)
490
0.03
FHLB advances
1,423,804
17,717
4.95
1,397,143
17,296
4.98
26,661
421
(0.03)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
404
7.09
22,681
403
7.15
-
1
(0.06)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,949,737
55,324
3.70
5,947,843
54,412
3.68
1,894
912
0.02
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
673,113
652,189
20,924
Other liabilities
146,045
166,487
(20,442)
Shareholders' equity
485,654
460,959
24,695
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,254,549
$7,227,478
$27,071
Net interest income (FTE)
$32,496
$31,812
$684
Interest rate spread
1.29 %
1.29 %
- %
Net interest margin
1.85 %
1.83 %
0.02 %
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$234
$227
$7
Total
$234
$227
$7
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$135,428
$5,667
5.59 %
$105,025
$3,693
4.70 %
$30,403
$1,974
0.89 %
Mortgage loans for sale
20,042
1,013
6.75
18,315
725
5.29
1,727
288
1.46
Taxable debt securities
1,128,507
20,834
2.47
1,192,536
21,868
2.45
(64,029)
(1,034)
0.02
Nontaxable debt securities
28
1
4.77
-
-
-
28
1
4.77
Total securities
1,128,535
20,835
2.47
1,192,536
21,868
2.45
(64,001)
(1,033)
0.02
FHLB stock
58,890
3,459
7.85
45,605
2,333
6.84
13,285
1,126
1.01
Commercial real estate
2,150,686
103,445
6.42
1,931,196
85,626
5.93
219,490
17,819
0.49
Commercial & industrial
595,564
29,096
6.53
618,415
28,423
6.14
(22,851)
673
0.39
Total commercial
2,746,250
132,541
6.45
2,549,611
114,049
5.98
196,639
18,492
0.47
Residential real estate
2,568,457
79,572
4.14
2,452,088
69,777
3.80
116,369
9,795
0.34
Home equity
305,364
15,769
6.90
293,957
12,355
5.62
11,407
3,414
1.28
Other
18,527
666
4.80
17,685
616
4.66
842
50
0.14
Total consumer
323,891
16,435
6.78
311,642
12,971
5.56
12,249
3,464
1.22
Total loans
5,638,598
228,548
5.41
5,313,341
196,797
4.95
325,257
31,751
0.46
Total interest-earning assets
6,981,493
259,522
4.97
6,674,822
225,416
4.52
306,671
34,106
0.45
Noninterest-earning assets
256,527
259,334
(2,807)
Total assets
$7,238,020
$6,934,156
$303,864
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$533,163
$18,058
4.52 %
$385,180
$11,788
4.09 %
$147,983
$6,270
0.43 %
NOW accounts
709,115
1,168
0.22
781,546
1,177
0.20
(72,431)
(9)
0.02
Money market accounts
1,116,879
32,571
3.90
1,208,436
26,807
2.97
(91,557)
5,764
0.93
Savings accounts
485,665
2,540
0.70
534,784
1,065
0.27
(49,119)
1,475
0.43
Time deposits (in-market)
1,165,370
35,756
4.10
971,333
22,417
3.09
194,037
13,339
1.01
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
4,010,192
90,093
3.00
3,881,279
63,254
2.18
128,913
26,839
0.82
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
-
-
-
5,368
177
4.41
(5,368)
(177)
(4.41)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
558,015
21,870
5.24
579,871
19,931
4.60
(21,856)
1,939
0.64
Wholesale brokered deposits
558,015
21,870
5.24
585,239
20,108
4.59
(27,224)
1,762
0.65
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,568,207
111,963
3.27
4,466,518
83,362
2.50
101,689
28,601
0.77
FHLB advances
1,353,887
50,151
4.95
1,025,788
35,775
4.66
328,099
14,376
0.29
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
1,213
7.14
22,681
1,132
6.67
-
81
0.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,944,775
163,327
3.67
5,514,987
120,269
2.92
429,788
43,058
0.75
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
663,355
792,706
(129,351)
Other liabilities
157,268
165,021
(7,753)
Shareholders' equity
472,617
461,442
11,175
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,238,015
$6,934,156
$303,859
Net interest income (FTE)
$96,195
$105,147
($8,952)
Interest rate spread
1.30 %
1.60 %
(0.30 %)
Net interest margin
1.84 %
2.11 %
(0.27 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$683
$703
($20)
Total
$683
$703
($20)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$502,229
$470,957
$466,920
$472,686
$431,404
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,089
3,295
3,503
3,711
3,919
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$435,231
$403,753
$399,508
$405,066
$363,576
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,058
17,058
17,033
17,031
17,019
Book value per share - GAAP
$29.44
$27.61
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$25.51
$23.67
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$435,231
$403,753
$399,508
$405,066
$363,576
Total assets, as reported
$7,141,571
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,089
3,295
3,503
3,711
3,919
Total tangible assets
$7,074,573
$7,117,156
$7,181,712
$7,135,227
$7,115,647
Equity to assets - GAAP
7.03 %
6.56 %
6.44 %
6.56 %
6.01 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
6.15 %
5.67 %
5.56 %
5.68 %
5.11 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$10,981
$10,815
$10,936
$12,947
$11,161
$32,732
$35,229
Total average assets, as reported
$7,254,566
$7,227,478
$7,231,835
$7,191,575
$7,115,157
$7,238,020
$6,934,156
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,189
3,397
3,604
3,812
4,021
3,396
4,232
Total average tangible assets
$7,187,468
$7,160,172
$7,164,322
$7,123,854
$7,047,227
$7,170,715
$6,866,015
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.60 %
0.60 %
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
0.68 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.61 %
0.72 %
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.69 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
$10,973
$10,807
$10,924
$12,931
$11,140
$32,732
$35,160
Total average equity, as reported
$485,654
$460,959
$471,096
$436,059
$458,015
$472,617
$461,442
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,189
3,397
3,604
3,812
4,021
3,396
4,232
Total average tangible equity
$418,556
$393,653
$403,583
$368,338
$390,085
$405,312
$393,301
Return on average equity - GAAP
8.99 %
9.43 %
9.33 %
11.77 %
9.65 %
9.25 %
10.19 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
10.43 %
11.04 %
10.89 %
13.93 %
11.33 %
10.79 %
11.95 %
