Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Net sales of $587.2 million, increased 1.2% year-over-year





Income from operations of $124.9 million, resulting in operating income margin of 21.3%





Net income per diluted share of $2.21





Revising full year 2024 outlook based on reduced housing start expectations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2024, with the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Consolidated 2024 Third Quarter Highlights



Three Months Ended,

Year-Over-

September 30,

Year

2024

2023

Change

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Net sales $ 587,153

$ 580,084

1.2 % Gross profit 275,057

282,917

(2.8) % Gross profit margin 46.8 %

48.8 %



Total operating expenses 148,872

141,935

4.9 % Income from operations 124,854

140,213

(11.0) % Operating income margin 21.3 %

24.2 %



Net income $ 93,519

$ 104,021

(10.1) % Net income per diluted common share $ 2.21

$ 2.43

(9.1) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 148,278

$ 158,792

(6.6) %







Trailing Twelve Months Ended

Year-Over-

September 30,

Year

2024

2023

Change

(In thousands, except percentages) Total U.S. Housing starts2 1,384

1,407

(1.6) %

__________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and it is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA". 2 Source: United States Census Bureau

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter net sales of $587.2 million were up modestly year-over-year despite the housing markets in both the U.S. and Europe remaining under pressure," commented Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "In North America, our volumes were relatively flat year-over-year with strength in the national retail, component manufacturer and OEM markets offsetting weakness in residential and commercial. While product mix drove a higher average sales price per pound in the quarter, our customer mix resulted in greater volume discounts applied. In Europe, sales increased modestly year-over-year, outperforming the market as we've continued to benefit from new customer wins and product applications."

Mr. Olosky continued, "Despite near-term challenges, we grew our North America volume by 500 basis points ahead of U.S. housing starts over the trailing twelve months. Even though our overall profitability is good, it is below our expectations and we are working to align costs with market conditions to improve profitability. For 2024, we now expect U.S. housing starts to be down in the low single-digit range from 2023 with low single-digit growth to come in 2025. In Europe, 2024 housing starts are expected to be down in the high single-digit range compared to the prior year with meaningful growth to be pushed out further into 2026 and beyond."

North America Segment 2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $461.4 million increased 1.0% from $456.8 million due to slightly higher average sales prices resulting from a favorable sales mix on relatively flat sales volumes, in addition to incremental sales from the Company's 2024 acquisitions.

Gross margin decreased to 49.5% from 51.8%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead and warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by efficiency gains.

Income from operations of $123.3 million decreased 9.1% from $135.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit, as well as increases in operating expenses of $4.1 million from 22.1% of net sales to 22.7%. Increased operating expenses include personnel costs (including engineering support services) and advertising and tradeshow costs, which were partly offset by a decrease in variable incentive compensation.

Europe Segment 2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $121.2 million increased 1.8% from $119.0 million, due to increased sales volumes, partly offset by price decreases in some regions. Net sales benefited from the positive effect of approximately $1.5 million in foreign currency translation.

Gross margin decreased to 36.6% from 37.9%, primarily due to higher labor, factory and overhead, and warehouse and freight costs as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by lower material costs.

Income from operations of $12.6 million decreased 18.2% from $15.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to increases in operating expenses of $2.4 million from 24.3% of net sales to 25.8% as well as a decrease in gross profit. Increased operating expenses included higher personnel and depreciation costs, which were partly offset by a decrease in variable incentive compensation.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

During the third quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the operating assets and assumed liabilities of Monet DeSauw Inc. and certain properties of Callaway Properties, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Monet") for a total purchase consideration of approximately $48.5 million, net of cash received. Monet specializes in the production of large-scale saws and material handling equipment for the truss industry in the United States.

During the third quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of QuickFrames USA, a manufacturer of pre-engineered structural support systems for commercial construction with sales in North America.

Balance Sheet & 2024 Third Quarter Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $339.4 million with total debt outstanding of $465.4 million, of which $75.0 million remained outstanding under its $450.0 million revolving credit facility.

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $102.5 million decreased from $200.9 million, primarily due to increases in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities of $106.6 million increased from $18.5 million due to increases of $61.5 million in acquisitions and $25.6 million in capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company has updated its 2024 financial outlook based on three quarters of financial information to reflect its latest expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 21, 2024, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Based on current expectations that U.S. housing starts will be down from the prior year, operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 19.0% to 19.5%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.3% to 25.8%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $175.0 million to $185.0 million, which includes $90.0 million to $100.0 million for the Columbus, Ohio facility expansion and the new Gallatin, Tennessee fastener facility construction with the remaining spend carrying over into 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our ongoing integration of ETANCO and recently acquired companies, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages, on our operations, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and our ongoing integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 587,153

$ 580,084

$ 1,714,710

$ 1,712,093 Cost of sales 312,096

297,167

916,562

888,835 Gross profit 275,057

282,917

798,148

823,258 Research and development and engineering expense 23,678

24,751

68,303

67,035 Selling expense 54,590

52,391

165,007

151,497 General and administrative expense 70,604

64,793

207,181

197,267 Total operating expenses 148,872

141,935

440,491

415,799 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,356

785

4,992

4,086 Gain on disposal of assets (25)

(16)

(460)

(223) Income from operations 124,854

140,213

353,125

403,596 Interest income and other, net 1,668

1,292

4,111

18 Other & foreign exchange gain (loss), net (29)

(1,429)

352

(1,471) Income before taxes 126,493

140,076

357,588

402,143 Provision for income taxes 32,974

36,055

90,821

102,958 Net income $ 93,519

$ 104,021

$ 266,767

$ 299,185 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.22

$ 2.44

$ 6.31

$ 7.01 Diluted $ 2.21

$ 2.43

$ 6.28

$ 6.98 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,151

42,673

42,254

42,651 Diluted 42,335

42,882

42,464

42,893 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.83

$ 0.80 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 21,276

$ 18,180

$ 59,835

$ 54,224 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 4,662

$ 6,625

$ 15,089

$ 17,789

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 339,427

$ 571,006

$ 429,822 Trade accounts receivable, net

360,350

351,164

283,975 Inventories

583,380

504,446

551,575 Other current assets

51,609

51,583

47,069 Total current assets

1,334,766

1,478,199

1,312,441 Property, plant and equipment, net

495,822

382,508

418,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets

87,097

66,144

68,792 Goodwill

550,946

483,413

502,550 Intangible assets, net

395,517

356,450

365,339 Other noncurrent assets

33,311

48,773

36,990 Total assets

$ 2,897,459

$ 2,815,487

$ 2,704,724 Trade accounts payable

$ 110,321

$ 95,267

$ 107,524 Long-term debt, current portion

22,500

22,500

22,500 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

245,129

309,802

231,233 Total current liabilities

377,950

427,569

361,257 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

70,496

53,808

55,324 Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs

442,886

539,073

458,791 Deferred income tax

89,226

97,298

98,170 Other long-term liabilities

53,680

28,248

51,436 Stockholders' equity

1,863,221

1,669,491

1,679,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,897,459

$ 2,815,487

$ 2,704,724

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2024

2023

change*

2024

2023

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 461,356

$ 456,820

1.0 %

$ 1,331,126

$ 1,328,615

0.2 %

Percentage of total net sales 78.6 %

78.8 %





77.6 %

77.6 %





Europe 121,170

119,043

1.8 %

370,985

371,074

N/M

Percentage of total net sales 20.6 %

20.5 %





21.6 %

21.7 %





Asia/Pacific 4,627

4,221

9.6 %

12,599

12,404

1.6 %



$ 587,153

$ 580,084

1.2 %

$ 1,714,710

$ 1,712,093

0.2 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 494,379

$ 491,308

0.6 %

$ 1,450,972

$ 1,461,442

(0.7) %

Percentage of total net sales 84.2 %

84.7 %





84.6 %

85.4 %





Concrete Construction 86,715

84,141

3.1 %

251,893

242,133

4.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 14.8 %

14.5 %





14.7 %

14.1 %





Other 6,059

4,635

N/M

11,845

8,518

39.1 %



$ 587,153

$ 580,084

1.2 %

$ 1,714,710

$ 1,712,093

0.2 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 228,169

$ 236,451

(3.5) %

$ 660,287

$ 680,218

(2.9) %

North America gross margin 49.5 %

51.8 %





49.6 %

51.2 %





Europe 44,327

45,115

(1.7) %

134,088

139,538

(3.9) %

Europe gross margin 36.6 %

37.9 %





36.1 %

37.6 %





Asia/Pacific 1,619

1,771

N/M

3,781

4,515

N/M

Administrative and all other 942

(420)

N/M

(8)

(1,013)

N/M



$ 275,057

$ 282,917

(2.8) %

$ 798,148

$ 823,258

(3.1) % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 123,253

$ 135,633

(9.1) %

$ 354,212

$ 393,456

(10.0) %

North America operating margin 26.7 %

29.7 %





26.6 %

29.6 %





Europe 12,635

15,450

(18.2) %

33,037

42,894

(23.0) %

Europe operating margin 10.4 %

13.0 %





8.9 %

11.6 %





Asia/Pacific 260

477

N/M

(617)

718

N/M

Administrative and all other (11,294)

(11,347)

N/M

(33,507)

(33,472)

N/M



$ 124,854

$ 140,213

(11.0) %

$ 353,125

$ 403,596

(12.5) %

*Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any. **The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information. N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Net Income $ 93,519

$ 104,021







Provision for income taxes 32,974

36,055 Interest (income) expense, net and other financing costs (1,668)

(1,292) Depreciation and amortization 21,276

18,180 Other* 2,177

1,828 Adjusted EBITDA $ 148,278

$ 158,792

*Other: Includes acquisition, integration, and restructuring related expenses, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

