IrisGuard UK Ltd: Identity Without Borders with IrisGuard's Digital ID Activation

EyePay® solution extends across North America, empowering 200,000 Jordanian expats with vital government services.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisGuard UK Ltd, a global leader in iris recognition technology, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its latest service in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MODEE) Jordan, Jordan Post, VFS Global, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Their cutting-edge services now facilitate the activation of a government digital ID service (SANAD) for Jordanian expatriates, initially in the USA and Canada, using only the iris. The attendees' iris is matched against the National Iris Database at the Jordan National Information Centre to issue the digital ID.

With the service now live in five cities across the USA and Canada, over 200,000 Jordanians can now unlock access to vital government services, without the need to travel home to do so. IrisGuard's Android iris scanner and integrated software provide a one-to-millions authentication in real-time ensuring that the correct person is physically present during the activation process.

The successful launch of this service is a testament to IrisGuard's strong collaborations with Jordan Post and the Ministry of Digital Economy and a great example of a private-public partnership, demonstrating how government entities and private sector technology leaders can work together to deliver world-class digital ID services. As the primary technology provider, IrisGuard's role in ensuring the smooth operation of iris-based authentication is central to the overall ongoing success.

"This collaboration empowers Jordanians living abroad to seamlessly access their governmental services with the highest level of security and convenience," said Mr. Imad Malhas, Founder & Managing Director of IrisGuard. "This is another example of how our biometrics are revolutionizing the Government-to-Citizen service space and we look forward to extending this to other countries."

"VFS Global is proud to partner with IrisGuard and the Jordanian government to facilitate this innovative service for Jordanian expats in North America," said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operation Officer, MENA and South Asia, VFS Global. "Our extensive network of application centres, combined with IrisGuard's secure iris recognition technology, creates a seamless and efficient experience for users. We are committed to leveraging technology and forging strong partnerships to ensure convenient access to essential services for citizens abroad."

To activate your Jordanian Digital ID via Sanad, visit one of the five participating VFS Global locations in the USA and Canada or visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/jpo/en/jor/activate-your-jordan-digital-id .

Available locations: Chicago, Houston, New York, Washington DC, Toronto.

