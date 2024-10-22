AS LHV Group: LHV Group's unaudited financial results for Q3 and nine months of 2024

Q3 of 2024 for LHV was marked by strong loan portfolio growth and the highest business volumes so far.

AS LHV Group earned EUR 84.9 million in revenue on a consolidated basis in Q3 of this year, which is 3% less than in Q2, but 4% more than at the same time a year ago. Of the revenue, net interest income accounted for EUR 67.4 million, and net fee and commission income for EUR 16.3 million. The Group's operating expenses amounted to EUR 37.2 million in Q3, which is 1% less than in the previous quarter, but 14% more than a year earlier.

In Q3, AS LHV Group earned EUR 34.7 million in consolidated net profit. It was 10% lower than in Q2 and 12% less than in Q3 of 2023. The return on equity attributable to the Group's shareholders was 22.4% in Q3.

During the quarter, AS LHV Pank earned EUR 34.1 million euros in net profit, AS LHV Varahaldus EUR 0.6 million, and AS LHV Kindlustus EUR 0.5 million. LHV Bank Limited reported a net loss of EUR 0.6 million in Q3.

By the end of September, the volume of LHV Group's consolidated assets increased to EUR 7.82 billion. Over the quarter, the volume of assets increased by EUR 491 million, i.e. 7%. Compared to the previous quarter, the Group's consolidated loan portfolio increased by EUR 236 million to EUR 4.13 billion (+6%; + EUR 246 million in Q2). Consolidated deposits increased by EUR 502 million to EUR 6.29 billion during the quarter (+9%; + EUR 150 million in Q2). The total volume of funds managed by LHV was EUR 1.52 billion at the end of September, which is EUR 8 million less than in the previous quarter (-1%; - EUR 11 million in Q2). The number of processed payments to financial intermediaries' clients amounted to 18.8 million in Q3 (+3% compared to 18.3 million payments in Q2).

In the nine months of 2024, LHV Group has earned EUR 257.6 million in net income on a consolidated basis (+15% compared to 2023), and the total expenses have been EUR 110.4 million (+14%). This year, LHV's consolidated loan portfolio has increased by EUR 564 million, i.e. 16%, and deposits (excluding deposits of financial intermediaries) by EUR 659 million (+14%).

The Group's consolidated net profit for the nine months was EUR 114 million, which is EUR 5.8 million more than a year earlier (+5%). In nine months, AS LHV Pank earned EUR 105.7 million, LHV Bank Limited EUR 5.2 million, AS LHV Varahaldus EUR 1.1 million, and AS LHV Kindlustus EUR 1.1 million in net profit. LHV Group's nine-month return on equity was 25.6%.

LHV's nine-month net profit fell EUR 0.4 million short of the financial plan published at the beginning of October.

Income statement, EUR thousand Q3-2024 Q2-2024 Q3-2023 Net interest income 67 427 70 424 68 141 Net fee and commission income 16 320 16 262 13 617 Net gains from financial assets 798 -37 -589 Other income 355 638 311 Total revenue 84 900 87 287 81 480 Staff costs -20 166 -21 108 -16 308 Office rent and expenses -854 -609 -1 085 IT expenses -3 820 -3 471 -3 379 Marketing expenses -1 338 -973 -845 Other operating expenses -11 066 -11 426 -11 190 Total operating expenses -37 245 -37 587 -32 807 EBIT 47 655 49 700 48 673 Earnings before impairment losses 47 655 49 700 48 673 Impairment losses on loans and advances -7 276 -5 043 -2 883 Income tax -5 681 -6 071 -6 314 Net profit 34 697 38 586 39 476 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 312 300 418 Profit attributable to share holders of the parent 34 385 38 286 39 058 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 0.11 0.12 0.12 Profit attributable to share holders of the parent 0.10 0.12 0.12

Balance sheet, EUR thousand Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Sep 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 3 376 016 3 217 448 2 857 964 Financial assets 259 933 157 131 269 828 Loans granted 4 168 778 3 925 877 3 396 048 Loan impairments -42 543 -35 333 -20 466 Receivables from customers 10 598 15 919 36 873 Other assets 47 567 48 681 50 924 Total assets 7 820 348 7 329 723 6 591 170 Demand deposits 4 160 516 3 882 999 3 814 480 Term deposits 2 125 844 1 900 930 1 501 724 Loans received 679 550 735 281 461 635 Loans received and deposits from customers 6 965 910 6 519 211 5 777 839 Other liabilities 108 605 100 710 124 238 Subordinated loans 106 079 107 521 166 848 Total liabilities 7 180 595 6 727 441 6 068 925 Equity 639 754 602 282 522 245 Minority interest 8 006 7 695 7 706 Total liabilities and equity 7 820 348 7 329 723 6 591 170

Although the business environment is still affected by the economic downturn, both the growth and quality of LHV's loan portfolio remained at a strong level. In addition to the growing number of clients, the activity of clients was also at a good level. The share of overdue loans remains low, but both model-based discounts and discounts to individual clients have been added.

The number of clients of LHV Pank increased by 11,200 during the quarter, and a total of 37,200 bank clients (+9%) have been added in a year. The activity of clients in terms of settlements and the use of bank cards was good, and the active issuance of home loans continued: one in four home loans in Estonia continued to be taken out with LHV Pank. Retail loans increased by EUR 112 million over the quarter and corporate loans by EUR 47 million. The growth in deposits resulted in EUR 174 million from regular clients and EUR 52 million from financial intermediaries. Platform deposits were added in the amount of EUR 92 million. In a situation where interest rates on fixed-term deposits are falling, the bank's focus remains on attracting deposits.

During the quarter, the offer of student loans was reopened, and with the help of LHV Pank, both Estonian Treasury Bills and several other securities offers were organised on the Baltic markets. In September, the Instar survey identified LHV Pank as the most preferred employer in Estonia in terms of students, business students, and experienced employees.

For LHV Bank operating in the United Kingdom, Q3 saw record loan growth, as the loan portfolio increased by EUR 76 million. There are EUR 150 million of loans approved by the Credit Committee but not yet issued. The quality of the loan portfolio remains strong, as there are no debtors. The focus on loans will continue to be relevant: to date, LHV Bank has entered into cooperation agreements with more than 50 loan brokers and has assembled the entire team. The deposits included by LHV Bank increased by EUR 189 million over the quarter. The payment volumes of financial intermediaries remained at the same level as in Q2. In September, the results reflected one-off expenses incurred in the previous months, which affected the quarterly profit.

The development of LHV Bank's retail banking offering, mobile bank, and website continued. At the beginning of October, the mobile bank was opened for testing by own employees, the first accounts were opened and the first payments were made. At the beginning of July, LHV Bank joined the SEPA scheme, and joining the TIPS scheme is scheduled for April 2025.

All pension funds managed by LHV Varahaldus had a positive rate of return in Q3. The quarter was characterised by a more volatile and weaker time in the markets. The volume of the II pillar was affected by the movements of clients at the beginning of September and the exit from the II pillar, which reduced the number of active clients making monthly contributions by 2,000. At the same time, the volume of the III pillar exceeded the level of EUR 100 million. Business results were largely in line with the financial plan revised in October. Approximately 8,000 people had submitted applications for larger contributions to the II pillar by the end of the quarter, and applications for the coming year can be submitted until the end of November.

LHV Kindlustus continued on the path of good sales performance and profitability. For the second quarter in a row, home and travel insurance sales showed excellent growth. At the same time, there were few major loss events. The number of clients continued to grow. Net earned bonuses are outpacing the financial plan, with operating expenses being lower than planned. The decreasing net cost ratio supports the achievement of profitability goals.

As at the end of the quarter, LHV Group is well capitalised and the Group's internal capital generation capacity exceeds loan growth. If the growth continues, there is a possibility that LHV Group will organise the offering of T2 bonds in Q4.

Comment by Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of the LHV Group: "During Q3, we achieved the highest business volumes in history, both in Estonian home and corporate loans, and in UK corporate loans. The total loan portfolio increased by EUR 236 million, showing a very strong result. To finance loan growth, deposits increased by EUR 502 million. In Estonia, the activity of clients continued to grow, and free euro payments bring in clients who make settlements and receive wages to their account. More and more clients are also using the insurance services of LHV. In the United Kingdom, the focus is on preparing for the launch of mobile banking, payments, and bank cards aimed at retail clients."

To access the reports of AS LHV Group, please visit the website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.

In order to present the results of the quarter, LHV Group will organise an investor meeting via the Zoom webinar platform. The virtual investor meeting will take place on 22 October at 9.00, before the market opens. The presentation will be in Estonian. We kindly ask you to register at the following address: https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3bEDDGaqQL-Q3rXLMkk-eA.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. As at the end of September, LHV's banking services are being used by 445,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 116,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 169,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Priit Rum

Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee