Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:03 Uhr
5,080 Euro
+0,290
+6,05 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
AKVA group ASA: Letter of Intent with Cermaq Chile

AKVA group ASA ("AKVA") is pleased to announce that a Letter of Intent ("LOI") has been awarded from Cermaq Chile S.A ("Cermaq") related to a RAS contract for the new smolt facility in the Los Lagos Region in Chile. AKVA will start with engineering and site work during Q4 2024.

The value of the contract linked to the LOI is approximately MEUR 30. The final contract is expected to be awarded from Cermaq during Q4 2024.


Dated: 22 October 2024
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 22 October 2024 at 08:00 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


