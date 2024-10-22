JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers upgrades its proven JLT1214 Series forklift computers - the preferred solution for warehousing logistics operations

The upgraded models in the Series come with faster processor, larger memory and Windows 11 for more efficient data handling, improved connectivity and better coverage - all you need for running a profitable warehouse operation!



Växjö, Sweden, 15 October 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of its upgraded JLT1214 Series rugged forklift computers. The Series has been selected by thousands of customers in the warehousing industry around the world thanks to its outstanding value in warehousing logistics applications. The upgraded JLT1214 Series provides the optimal, most hassle-free solution available for forklifts and other applications in the logistics and warehousing space.

Leveraging three decades of rugged computing innovation to deliver the perfect forklift computer

With three decades of relentless customer focus, JLT leverages its experience in the warehousing logistics industry to deliver the most appreciated and perfectly suited rugged forklift computers on the market. Throughout its extensive industry presence, JLT has continuously refined their engineering processes and made design enhancements based on customer feedback to meet the specific requirements in the warehousing space. Several of the highly appreciated features have been developed as a direct result of customer input after testing the devices in their operations mounted onto the forklifts.

With its own engineering, test center and production facilities in Sweden, JLT uniquely controls every aspect of production with high precision. The computers are built from the ground up with the in-vehicle use-case in mind. The result is unprecedented quality and reliability, proven by the many customers selecting JLT1214 Series over other solutions after in-use testing as well as the increasing number of repeat customers.

"Running a warehousing operation presents a range of challenges, including living up to customer expected service levels, moving goods efficiently, and flawless order fulfillment. JLT is all about delivering perfectly suited solutions to our customers to ensure hassle-free operations and thereby boosting their profitability," says Per Holmberg, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers. "We understand the requirements and we have the expertise in product development and deployment to ensure the performance our customers ask for. That's why we develop the most reliable rugged vehicle-mount computers, most recently - the upgraded JLT1214 Series optimized for the challenging environment in the warehousing logistics industry."

Key features and benefits:

Faster Processing Power : The upgraded Intel Atom® x6413E processor ensures faster task execution, optimizing the overall speed of warehouse operations.

: The upgraded Intel Atom® x6413E processor ensures faster task execution, optimizing the overall speed of warehouse operations. Improved Memory : Standard 8GB DDR4 memory, with optional expansion up to 32GB, ensures the computer can handle complex warehouse management systems without performance slowdowns.

: Standard 8GB DDR4 memory, with optional expansion up to 32GB, ensures the computer can handle complex warehouse management systems without performance slowdowns. Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity : Enhanced Wi-Fi 6E technology improves coverage, provides more stable connections even in busy environments, and offers faster data transfer speeds, reducing network congestion and ensuring continuous productivity. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6E improves data privacy and protection from cyber threats.

: Enhanced Wi-Fi 6E technology improves coverage, provides more stable connections even in busy environments, and offers faster data transfer speeds, reducing network congestion and ensuring continuous productivity. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6E improves data privacy and protection from cyber threats. Future-Proof with Windows 11 : The Series supports Windows 11, providing better resource management, enhanced security features, and a more efficient user interface.



: The Series supports Windows 11, providing better resource management, enhanced security features, and a more efficient user interface. Docking-free solution : Everything you need integrated into the solution - no need for external adapters or cradle Eliminates unnecessary downtime from unreliable cradle connections Complete solution from one supplier - single point of contact





: Virtually unbreakable display: The JLT PowerTouch display is virtually unbreakable, thereby overcoming the most common failure point for rugged computers. It also provides a user-friendly experience even with a gloved hand and is sunlight readable.

Full product specification and more details available on the JLT1214 Series page. For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, please visit jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Press Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO pr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid) adviser@eminova.se (mailto:adviser@eminova.se)

www.eminova.se (http://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. In three decades of relentless customer focus, we've built a global presence, deployed tens of thousands of devices, and earned the trust of many Fortune 500 companies. Our many years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. We have our own R&D and production facilities in Sweden, enabling us to control every aspect of quality for ultimate performance in the toughest environments. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

