1 in 3 women will experience bladder leaks at some point in their lives 2

New UK research from Always Discreet reveals that over half of women (55%) surveyed between the ages of 30-65 feel unprepared for when bladder leaks occur.

A lack of conversation around bladder leaks means that women aren't prioritising strengthening their pelvic floor, despite it being expertly proven that regular exercises can reduce or even prevent bladder leaks, both now and in the future 3

Ahead of Bladder Health Awareness Month (November 2024), Always Discreet has launched a brand new "Squeeze the Day" song to continue to help bust taboos around bladder leaks and remind women to carry out their pelvic floor exercises.

To celebrate the song launch, Always Discreet has teamed up with TV Judge and International Dance Champion, Shirley Ballas and Women's Health GP, Dr Phillipa Kaye to create their own flashmob and help rally the nation to "Squeeze the Day, Every Day".

1 in 3 women will experience bladder leaks at some point in their lifetime, yet not all women in the UK are aware that they aren't just experienced by those who have recently given birth, or of more mature generations. New UK research conducted by Always Discreet has shown that whilst 72% of all women surveyed agree that they are taking a more proactive, preventative approach to their overall health and wellbeing, when it comes to pelvic floor health, over half (55%) of women between the ages of 30-65 feel unprepared for when bladder leaks occur and 60% of women between the ages of 30-50 years old admitting to being unsure as to why they may occur.

Despite their prevalence, bladder leaks remain a taboo topic, with many women surveyed feeling embarrassed (63%) and anxious (62%) about it, and almost half (49%) reporting that they don't feel comfortable discussing them with family and friends.

This lack of education and conversation around bladder leaks means the majority of women aren't aware of the benefits of regular pelvic floor strengthening exercises. Research confirms that 94% of women surveyed don't carry out pelvic floor exercises as regularly as they should, despite it being expertly proven that doing three lots of strengthening exercises every day4 can help to reduce, or even prevent bladder leaks, both now and in the future.

That's why Always Discreet is on a mission to make bladder leak prevention and management a daily habit that every woman forms by taking a moment to "Squeeze the Day, Every Day".

Ahead of Bladder Health Awareness Month (November 2024), Always Discreet has released a new "Squeeze the Day" song, to continue educating and reminding women to exercise their pelvic floor muscles daily.

To help rally the nation, Always Discreet has joined forces with TV Judge and International Dance Champion, Shirley Ballas, and Women's Health GP and broadcaster, Dr Philippa Kaye to educate and empower women to incorporate "squeezes" into their daily routine.

To celebrate the launch of the Squeeze the Day song, the brand has created it very own pelvic floor exercise-inspired dance routine starring Shirley Ballas and the Always Discreet flashmob. Filmed in London, by the River Thames, Shirley, Dr Philippa Kaye and a troupe of female dancers surprised commuters with an early morning dance routine, to help remind women to do their pelvic floor exercises. Watch the full video https://youtu.be/SuMbAzO8Bk8

Shirley Ballas says: "I've experienced bladder leaks at various points throughout my life, including after giving birth and during the menopause. As a dancer, I've always been aware of the importance of carrying out regular pelvic floor strengthening exercises, but I was surprised to learn that the majority of women aren't doing them as often as they should. I'm so proud to be working with Always Discreet to help to break down taboos around bladder leaks and empower women to take control of their pelvic floor health by raising awareness of the benefits of "Squeezing the Day". The song is a real earworm and brilliant way to remind women to remember to do their regular pelvic squeezes- so, come on ladies, let's support each other to "Squeeze the Day, Every Day".

Dr Philippa Kaye also provides her expert advice: "Pelvic floor health is so important for women of all ages, particularly at life stages including post-partum and during and after menopause when your pelvic muscles can become weaker due to the drop in oestrogen, reducing your bladder support and ability to hold urine. I often see patients experiencing bladder leaks and my advice is always carry out daily pelvic floor strengthening exercises because they are expertly proven to reduce bladder leaks. Ahead of Bladder Health Awareness month, I am delighted to join Always Discreet on this mission to help make pelvic floor squeezes a daily habit, using this song as a helpful reminder."

Farah Azmy, Brand Director of Always Discreet UK, also says: "We're incredibly proud to be supporting the 1 in 3 women who experience bladder leaks by raising awareness of the importance of prevention. Our catchy song is designed to be a helpful reminder to make pelvic floor exercises a daily habit so women everywhere can "Squeeze the Day" every day. It's easy- and when you know how, you do it anywhere!"

If you would like to listen to the song for your daily reminders or find out more about how to "Squeeze the Day", visit our Always Discreet Hub, and for bladder leak protection, use Always Discreet.

