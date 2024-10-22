New research from Germany shows that identifying the cheapest residential heating source remains challenging, as the final results depend on the assumptions made and energy prices. The scientists, however, demonstrated that air-water heat pumps and gas heating systems are currently the most cost-effective solutions. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have evaluated the environmental, economic, and eco-efficiency performance of 13 different heating systems for a typical German two-story dwelling and have found that air-source heat pumps and gas systems are the most cost-effective ...

