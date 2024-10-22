JinkoSolar has revealed plans to issue global depository receipts (GDRs) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to raise €580 million ($627. 6 million). JinkoSolar's board has approved a proposal to issue GDRs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The GDRs, backed by newly issued A-shares in China, mark a significant step in the company's overseas expansion. The funds, capped at CNY 4. 5 billion, will support several projects. JinkoSolar plans to invest CNY 500 million in a 1 GW advanced solar module manufacturing facility in Florida. It will use another CNY 2. 74 billion to fund the second phase of its ...

