Spain-based Elementos de Sujeción Galvanizados (ESG) has developed a new hot-dip galvanized ground screw for PV systems, designed to be driven directly into the ground and withstand heavy loads. From pv magazine Spain Elementos de Sujeción Galvanizados (ESG) has developed a hot-dip galvanized ground screw for ground-mounted PV plants. The screw features a metal structure with a helix that drives directly into the ground, eliminating the need for excavation or concrete foundations. ESG said it works efficiently in various soil types and reduces environmental impact. The company also claimed that ...

