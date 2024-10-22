Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Fantasma Games AB (publ) is updated

The observation status for Fantasma Games AB (publ) is updated On September 18, 2024, the shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from EveryMatrix Software Limited. On October 11, EveryMatrix Software Limited issued a press release with information that EveryMatrix Software Limited would achieve control of 95.19 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that EveryMatrix Software Limited intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On October 11, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) (FAGA, ISIN code SE0015557053, order book ID 218967). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB