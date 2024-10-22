Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ7J | ISIN: SE0015557053 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V5
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:03 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,010
+0,20 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FANTASMA GAMES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FANTASMA GAMES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2024 10:22 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Fantasma Games AB (publ) is updated

The observation status for Fantasma Games AB (publ) is updated

On September 18, 2024, the shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from
EveryMatrix Software Limited. 

On October 11, EveryMatrix Software Limited issued a press release with
information that EveryMatrix Software Limited would achieve control of 95.19
percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that
EveryMatrix Software Limited intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the
remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On October 11, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received
such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) (FAGA, ISIN code
SE0015557053, order book ID 218967). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.