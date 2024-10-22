JinkoSolar, the Chinese photovoltaic giant, is making a strategic move to strengthen its international financial position. The company plans to issue Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, aiming to raise an impressive 580 million euros. This initiative is designed to enhance JinkoSolar's European presence and fund ambitious expansion projects. The issuance of over a billion depository receipts, with each GDR representing ten shares, is expected to significantly increase the company's liquidity. Despite recent stock performance challenges, including a 22.20% decline in the past month, JinkoSolar's market capitalization remains robust at 921.1 million euros, with the stock trading 16.51% above its 52-week low.

Strategic Investments and Market Outlook

The fresh capital will fuel several forward-looking ventures, including the construction of a cutting-edge solar module factory in Florida, allocated 500 million yuan. Additional funds will be directed towards expanding existing production capacities, underscoring JinkoSolar's commitment to solidifying its position as a leading player in the global solar industry. Recent developments offer a silver lining, as the company secured a significant 3 Gigawatt order for a project in Saudi Arabia, potentially providing a much-needed boost. With a projected dividend yield of 7.80% for 2024, JinkoSolar remains an attractive prospect for investors, despite recent market fluctuations.

