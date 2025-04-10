Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) (FSE: A7F) ("Global Tactical Metals Corp." or the "Company") shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), under WKN: A412UK, Symbol: A7F.

Global Tactical Metal's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange along with the FSE, which is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. The Company believes that this cross listing on the FSE will enhance liquidity, broaden Global Tactical Metals shareholder base and facilitate advanced electronic trading and settlement. The company's stock quote can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/global-tactical-metals-corp

Additionally, the company would like to announce market awareness agreements.

The Company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai"). Pursuant to the Marketing Agreement, Machai will, among other things, provide the Company with certain marketing services to expand investor awareness of the Company's business.

The Services will include, among other things, (i) branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, (ii) tracking, organizing and executing the Services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Marketing Agreement, the Company has agreed to (i) pay Machai a fee of C$235,000 for a 3 month period.

Contact Information

Suneal Sandhu, the President of Machai - located at located at 101 - 17565 - 58 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 4E3 and contacted at 1 (604) 375-0084 and suneal@machaicapital.com. Machai and Mr. Sandhu currently own 3,077,900 common shares in the capital of the Company.

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: The exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, including the St. Anthony Property, the Ontario claims, and the newly staked Green Mine; The potential value and economic viability of these mineral assets; The growing demand for antimony and its impact on the Company's strategic initiatives; and The Company's ability to execute exploration programs, conduct geological assessments, and advance its assets towards potential resource development.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on various assumptions, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully conduct exploration and development activities, access to funding and infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and favorable market conditions for critical minerals.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Challenges in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals, or financing; Geological or technical difficulties in mineral exploration and extraction; Changes in market demand or commodity prices; and Unforeseen environmental or operational risks.

Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

