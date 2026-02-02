Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) ("Global Tactical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 29, 2026, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1560406 BC Ltd. ("406BC"), a privately-held British Columbia company.

406BC owns the New Britain Antimony Project, comprised of 5 mineral claims covering 2,099.55 hectares in in the Slocan Mining Division of southeastern British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Global Tactical will issue an aggregate of 25,000,000 common shares of Global Tactical (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.02 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company announces that intends to dispose of its staked claims in the Minerva district of Nevada (see press release dated April 30, 2025) to Brentwood Minerals Corp. for a cash payment of $10,000.

The closing of the transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical minerals and strategic metals. The Company is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration practices.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Specific risks include the risk that the transaction may not close as planned or at all, risks associated with regulatory approval processes, uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration activities, potential fluctuations in commodity prices, uncertainties regarding economic feasibility, the ability to obtain necessary financing for exploration and development, environmental risks, and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282335

Source: Global Tactical Metals