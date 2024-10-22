Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Kristina Målarbohas joined the company as Head of Claims, Nordics.

"Our core CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy is a major differentiator for BHSI and an advantage for our customers and brokers," said Anna Green, Head of Nordics, BHSI. "I'm thrilled to have Kristina joining BHSI to lead delivery of this product to the marketplace and build out our claims team locally."

Kristina comes to BHSI with 25 years of experience overseeing commercial insurance claims, including multinational claims, at global insurance companies. She is based in Stockholm and can be reached at Kristina.Malarbo@bhspecialty.com.

Earlier this year BHSI announced its entry into the Nordics, where it provides property, casualty, executive professional lines, construction and multinational programs through its growing team in Stockholm.

