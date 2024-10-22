HSG Laser Co., Ltd: HSG Laser Boosts European Presence with Advanced Technologies and Comprehensive Service Network at EuroBLECH 2024

HANOVER, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At EuroBLECH, HSG Laser, a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, unveils its ambitious European growth strategy. This plan encompasses the launch of cutting-edge industry solutions and commitment to active engagement through local events. Aligned with the fair's theme, "The Power of Productivity", HSG showcases three advanced cutting technologies designed to elevate productivity and drive growth for its global customers.

Over the past six years, HSG has cultivated a strong presence in the German market, earning customer trust through dedicated local services. The Düsseldorf headquarters, a vital hub for sales, after-sales support, and logistics, features a showroom and well-stocked warehouse with a broad range of products and spare parts for fast delivery.

With an installation base of over 25,000 machines across more than 100 countries, HSG has gained a strong reputation in the global market by offering high-quality equipment at competitive prices.

GV: A Cutting-Edge 2D Laser Cutting Solution

After making its debut in the U.S. market, the GV model gains significant attention at the German fair. Equipped with a powerful 60kW fiber laser, this system can cut materials up to 10cm thick at speeds up to 400% faster than conventional 12kW machines. The GV integrates seamlessly into existing product lines and features an optional automation Tower for material handling, presenting an ideal choice for manufacturers aiming to maximize productivity at low cost.

X: Optimized Laser Cutting Machine for Space Efficiency

HSG also displays the X model, engineered to maximize processing efficiency within a minimal footprint. With a maximum linkage speed of 120m/min and acceleration of 1.5G, the machine delivers outstanding performance in a compact format, ideal for facilities with limited floor space. Safety remains a top priority, as the X model features a fully enclosed structure, optical density glass to shield against laser radiation, and enhanced safety measures to protect operators.

TX: Ultimate Solution for Heavy-Duty Tube Cutting

For industries including steel construction and bridge building, HSG's TX offers unmatched capabilities. It processes heavy-duty tubes such as round tubes up to 36cm in diameter and 12m in length with precision, supported by HSG's self-developed 3+1 Twin Chucks clamping system that minimizes waste and enhances cutting accuracy.

By presenting its state-of-the-art cutting technologies, HSG reaffirms its commitment to the European market, and to support its clients in achieving their manufacturing objectives.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-boosts-european-presence-with-advanced-technologies-and-comprehensive-service-network-at-euroblech-2024-302282455.html