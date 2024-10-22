Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A0B5F3 | ISIN: US3020512063
Exide Technologies launches innovative lithium-ion Solition Material Handling battery

  • Advanced lithium iron phosphate battery for material handling fleets.
  • Enhanced reliability, safety, and total cost of ownership with new Solition battery.
  • Boosted energy efficiency, lifespan, and sustainability for industrial operations.

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery solutions for automotive and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the introduction of the innovative Solition Material Handling battery. Featuring advanced lithium iron phosphate technology, this battery is engineered to enhance reliability, safety, and total cost of ownership for material handling fleets. Its smart and sustainable electrification has the power to transform industrial operations.

Exide Technologies launches innovative lithium-ion Solition Material Handling battery

Tailored for demanding environments and applications - such as forklifts, automated guided vehicles, ports, ground support equipment, and lifting platforms - lithium-ion technology offers numerous benefits: it features exceptional charging efficiency, a significantly extended lifespan, robust reliability, and double the capacity of conventional lead-acid batteries.

These advancements potentially (assuming the right application) contribute to a considerably lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to lead-acid batteries. Also, with an impressive ampere-hour charge efficiency of over 98%, businesses can achieve substantial energy savings and reduce their carbon footprint simultaneously. Furthermore, the battery integrates seamlessly with energy recuperation systems, optimizing energy use and ensuring maximum operational efficiency.

Key features of the Solition Material Handling battery:

  • Selection of cells offering long cycle-life (up to 4,000 cycles) in high discharge conditions.
  • Latest Lithium iron phosphate prismatic cells for safe operations and optimized energy density
  • Fast and opportunity charging capabilities.
  • Modular architecture for best-fit factors to given dimensions and / or for an easy retrofit into existing battery trays.
  • Cloud-based online services option for remote monitoring of key battery performance and proactive asset management.
  • Design focused on safety and reliability; compliant with EN 1175:2020 standards.
  • Increased serviceability based on system design and battery characteristics.

Exide continues its push for a sustainable future

The launch of the Solition Material Handling battery emphasizes Exide's relentless push toward delivering sustainable and pioneering battery solutions. This new battery complements the company's philosophy of energizing a new world, thanks to lower operational costs and CO2 emissions.

Exide Senior Business Director, Magnus Ohlsson, said: "We are excited to introduce the Solition Material Handling battery. Its performance, reliability, and sustainability make it the perfect choice for businesses seeking to enhance their productivity and reduce their environmental impact.

By integrating advanced lithium-ion technology, we are setting the standard for material handling solutions. We are committed to innovation and sustainability; it drives us to provide battery and energy storage solutions that exceed the evolving, modern needs of our customers while contributing to a greener future."

To discover more about Exide's groundbreaking Solition Material Handling battery, visit https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/product/solition-material-handling

About Exide Technologies
Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and industrial applications. With more than 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy transition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply, telecommunication, utility in-front-of and behind-the-meter energy storage and propulsion batteries for submarines and more. Exide Technologies' culture and strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, reflecting the commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

The company has 11 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe, ensuring resilience and a low CO2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team of 5,000 employees, the company provides €1.6bn of energy storage solutions and services to customers worldwide, every year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535753/Lithium_Ion_Solition_Battery.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exide-technologies-launches-innovative-lithium-ion-solition-material-handling-battery-302281685.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
