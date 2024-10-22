Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 11:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Shines at the Southwest Chef Showdown During Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

Bear Grill Showcases BBQ Excellence at the Southwest Chef Showdown, Making a Bold Statement at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Bear Grill (www.BearGrill.io), a leader in luxury outdoor cooking equipment, is proud to announce the resounding success of the Southwest Chef Showdown, hosted at the world-famous Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show. As an official sponsor, Bear Grill was thrilled to support the exciting event where chefs from across the region competed to win Golden Tickets to the World Food Championships (WFC) in Indianapolis.

Showcasing Elite BBQ Talent at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

The Southwest Chef Showdown, organized by the World Food Championships (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com), brought together some of the finest chefs in the Southwest. The competition was fierce, as each chef demonstrated their skills in creating innovative BBQ dishes, pushing the limits of flavor, technique, and outdoor cooking mastery.

At Bear Grill, we believe in excellence, creativity, and innovation - values echoed in the work of these talented chefs. Just as Bear Grill's high-end products bring luxury and precision to outdoor cooking, these chefs bring ingenuity and passion to their dishes, making the Southwest Chef Showdown a perfect reflection of our brand ethos.

Thank You to Barrett-Jackson: A Partner in Excellence

We extend our deepest appreciation to Barrett-Jackson (www.Barrett-Jackson.com) for hosting such a spectacular event. Known worldwide for their collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, Barrett-Jackson represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance. Their dedication to showcasing the very best aligns seamlessly with Bear Grill's mission to provide premium outdoor cooking experiences.

Barrett-Jackson is part of Endeavor (www.EndeavorCo.com), a global force in sports, entertainment, and fashion, overseeing iconic brands such as UFC, Miss Universe, IMG, and WME. Partnering with such a prestigious company elevates Bear Grill's commitment to excellence and positions us alongside industry leaders who share our vision for crafting unforgettable experiences.

Golden Ticket Winners Head to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis

The competition culminated in the awarding of Golden Tickets, granting the winning chefs entry to the World Food Championships. Bear Grill proudly supports these extraordinary chefs as they advance to the national stage in Indianapolis:

  • Phil Johnson - Phil the Grill, New York - @PhiltheGrill1

  • Eric Riojas - Eduardo BBQ, Arizona - @Eduardo__BBQ

  • Jim Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

  • Lisa Ramsey - Chef Lisa, Tennessee - @ChefCelandria

  • Krissy Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

  • Jared Campbell - Experience a Chef, Texas - @ExperienceAChef

  • Josh Dae - JD Foods, Arizona - @BBQJoshAz

  • Graeme Charles - Telluride Chef, Colorado - @TellurideChef

  • Eric Jurisin - The Haunted Group, Arizona - @Eric.Jurisin

  • Jeff Fearing - Salina's Kitchen, Arizona - @CookingwithChefJeff

These chefs stood out for their culinary creativity, dedication, and ability to elevate BBQ and outdoor cooking to an art form. Bear Grill is excited to watch their journey unfold as they bring their talents to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis.

Leading the Way in Outdoor Cooking Innovation

The Southwest Chef Showdown highlights Bear Grill's dedication to redefining the art of luxury outdoor cooking. Our top-tier grills and accessories - designed with both form and function in mind - provide culinary professionals and enthusiasts alike with the tools to craft unforgettable BBQ experiences. Whether it's our powerful burners, versatile griddles, or precision-engineered grills, Bear Grill products are designed for those who demand the best.

A Future of Continued Collaboration and Culinary Excellence

The success of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show is a testament to the power of collaboration between top-tier brands like Bear Grill, Barrett-Jackson, and the WFC. We are proud to support the chefs who continue to raise the bar in the world of food sport competitions and to partner with prestigious companies that share our commitment to excellence.

Bear Grill will continue to lead the way in luxury outdoor cooking, providing the ultimate grilling experience for those who seek to elevate their craft. To learn more about our products and how we're transforming the art of grilling, visit www.BearGrill.io.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden
National Sales Director
jmcfadden@bear-grill.com
7757212606

Related Images

Phil Johnson - @PhiltheGrill1

Phil Johnson - @PhiltheGrill1

Eric Riojas - @Eduardo__BBQ

Eric Riojas - @Eduardo__BBQ

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.