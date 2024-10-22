Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Shines at the Southwest Chef Showdown During Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

Bear Grill Showcases BBQ Excellence at the Southwest Chef Showdown, Making a Bold Statement at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Bear Grill (www.BearGrill.io), a leader in luxury outdoor cooking equipment, is proud to announce the resounding success of the Southwest Chef Showdown, hosted at the world-famous Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show. As an official sponsor, Bear Grill was thrilled to support the exciting event where chefs from across the region competed to win Golden Tickets to the World Food Championships (WFC) in Indianapolis.

Showcasing Elite BBQ Talent at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

The Southwest Chef Showdown, organized by the World Food Championships (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com), brought together some of the finest chefs in the Southwest. The competition was fierce, as each chef demonstrated their skills in creating innovative BBQ dishes, pushing the limits of flavor, technique, and outdoor cooking mastery.

At Bear Grill, we believe in excellence, creativity, and innovation - values echoed in the work of these talented chefs. Just as Bear Grill's high-end products bring luxury and precision to outdoor cooking, these chefs bring ingenuity and passion to their dishes, making the Southwest Chef Showdown a perfect reflection of our brand ethos.

Thank You to Barrett-Jackson: A Partner in Excellence

We extend our deepest appreciation to Barrett-Jackson (www.Barrett-Jackson.com) for hosting such a spectacular event. Known worldwide for their collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, Barrett-Jackson represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance. Their dedication to showcasing the very best aligns seamlessly with Bear Grill's mission to provide premium outdoor cooking experiences.

Barrett-Jackson is part of Endeavor (www.EndeavorCo.com), a global force in sports, entertainment, and fashion, overseeing iconic brands such as UFC, Miss Universe, IMG, and WME. Partnering with such a prestigious company elevates Bear Grill's commitment to excellence and positions us alongside industry leaders who share our vision for crafting unforgettable experiences.

Golden Ticket Winners Head to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis

The competition culminated in the awarding of Golden Tickets, granting the winning chefs entry to the World Food Championships. Bear Grill proudly supports these extraordinary chefs as they advance to the national stage in Indianapolis:

Phil Johnson - Phil the Grill, New York - @PhiltheGrill1

Eric Riojas - Eduardo BBQ, Arizona - @Eduardo__BBQ

Jim Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

Lisa Ramsey - Chef Lisa, Tennessee - @ChefCelandria

Krissy Goff - Pork Bombin' BBQ, Arizona - @PorkBombinBBQ

Jared Campbell - Experience a Chef, Texas - @ExperienceAChef

Josh Dae - JD Foods, Arizona - @BBQJoshAz

Graeme Charles - Telluride Chef, Colorado - @TellurideChef

Eric Jurisin - The Haunted Group, Arizona - @Eric.Jurisin

Jeff Fearing - Salina's Kitchen, Arizona - @CookingwithChefJeff

These chefs stood out for their culinary creativity, dedication, and ability to elevate BBQ and outdoor cooking to an art form. Bear Grill is excited to watch their journey unfold as they bring their talents to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis.

Leading the Way in Outdoor Cooking Innovation

The Southwest Chef Showdown highlights Bear Grill's dedication to redefining the art of luxury outdoor cooking. Our top-tier grills and accessories - designed with both form and function in mind - provide culinary professionals and enthusiasts alike with the tools to craft unforgettable BBQ experiences. Whether it's our powerful burners, versatile griddles, or precision-engineered grills, Bear Grill products are designed for those who demand the best.

A Future of Continued Collaboration and Culinary Excellence

The success of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show is a testament to the power of collaboration between top-tier brands like Bear Grill, Barrett-Jackson, and the WFC. We are proud to support the chefs who continue to raise the bar in the world of food sport competitions and to partner with prestigious companies that share our commitment to excellence.

Bear Grill will continue to lead the way in luxury outdoor cooking, providing the ultimate grilling experience for those who seek to elevate their craft. To learn more about our products and how we're transforming the art of grilling, visit www.BearGrill.io.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

