Earthling Security Completes FedRAMP 3PAO Assessment, DocketScope Achieves Agency ATO

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Earthling Security, LLC, a leading FedRAMP 3PAO, has successfully conducted a FedRAMP Moderate Rev. 5 assessment for DocketScope, a prominent cloud service provider. The assessment, which included rigorous, in-depth testing of security controls, penetration testing, and phishing exercises, led to DocketScope receiving an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Education.

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that ensures the security of cloud services used by federal agencies. By providing a standardized framework for security assessments, authorization, and continuous monitoring, FedRAMP streamlines the adoption of secure cloud technologies across the federal government. It enables cloud service providers to meet stringent security requirements, ensuring the protection of sensitive government data. FedRAMP authorizations are crucial for cloud providers looking to do business with federal agencies.

"We ensure CSPs meet the highest security standards, and DocketScope's ATO is a clear reflection of this commitment," said Mase Izadjoo, Earthling's CISO.

Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling's CEO, stated, "Our role as the 3PAO auditor highlights Earthling's deep expertise in rigorous assessments that help CSPs achieve federal compliance."

DocketScope (www.DocketScope.com) is a leading training provider to federal agencies on regulatory processes. DOCKETSCOPE® software transforms public comments analysis for proposed regulations with intuitive, advanced technology. Using simple navigation, a best-practice approach, built-in analytics, and a transparent workflow, DocketScope is essential for efficiently analyzing public comments to support any type of rulemaking.

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) solutions company. Amongst our other certifications, Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide strategic and tailored cyber and business solutions to support the mission of our valued clients. Earthling is a comprehensive compliant managed security services provider and cybersecurity company.

