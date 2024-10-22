Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 11:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Earthling Security Completes FedRAMP 3PAO Assessment, DocketScope Achieves Agency ATO

Earthling Security Completes FedRAMP 3PAO Assessment, DocketScope Achieves Agency ATO

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Earthling Security, LLC, a leading FedRAMP 3PAO, has successfully conducted a FedRAMP Moderate Rev. 5 assessment for DocketScope, a prominent cloud service provider. The assessment, which included rigorous, in-depth testing of security controls, penetration testing, and phishing exercises, led to DocketScope receiving an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Education.

Earthling Security, LLC

Earthling Security, LLC
Logo

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that ensures the security of cloud services used by federal agencies. By providing a standardized framework for security assessments, authorization, and continuous monitoring, FedRAMP streamlines the adoption of secure cloud technologies across the federal government. It enables cloud service providers to meet stringent security requirements, ensuring the protection of sensitive government data. FedRAMP authorizations are crucial for cloud providers looking to do business with federal agencies.

"We ensure CSPs meet the highest security standards, and DocketScope's ATO is a clear reflection of this commitment," said Mase Izadjoo, Earthling's CISO.

Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling's CEO, stated, "Our role as the 3PAO auditor highlights Earthling's deep expertise in rigorous assessments that help CSPs achieve federal compliance."

About DocketScope
DocketScope (www.DocketScope.com) is a leading training provider to federal agencies on regulatory processes. DOCKETSCOPE® software transforms public comments analysis for proposed regulations with intuitive, advanced technology. Using simple navigation, a best-practice approach, built-in analytics, and a transparent workflow, DocketScope is essential for efficiently analyzing public comments to support any type of rulemaking.

About Earthling Security
Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) solutions company. Amongst our other certifications, Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide strategic and tailored cyber and business solutions to support the mission of our valued clients. Earthling is a comprehensive compliant managed security services provider and cybersecurity company.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

For press inquiries or sales, please contact Executive Sales Representative: melissa.romero@earthlingsecurity.com

Contact Information

Yusuf Ahmed
CEO
yaa@earthlingsecurity.com
2024454959

SOURCE: Earthling Security LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
