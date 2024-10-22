Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Cybersecurity PEAK Matrix Assessment - North America 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Major Contender' in the latest market evaluation report, Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - North America by Everest Group.

Happiest Minds Logo

Ram Mohan C, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, "Our approach to cybersecurity is strategic and holistic, integrating advanced services to address the full spectrum of threats across diverse IT environments. We have invested significantly in cybersecurity solutions, including AI-driven threat detection, Zero Trust architecture, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Gen AI security, quantum security, and advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities. At Happiest Minds, we continuously adapt to industry trends, embedding cybersecurity into every facet of our service delivery, innovation, and technology adoption, ensuring our customers are prepared to tackle the evolving challenges of today's digital economy."

Priya Kanduri, CTO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS) and Head of Security Services, Happiest Minds, said, "This recognition highlights our strategic vision and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services to our customers. We have strengthened our talent pool and leveraged automation to address industry-wide skill gaps, ensuring robust and scalable security operations. Our relentless drive towards excellence in addressing the most pressing security challenges empowers us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This accolade reinforces our perseverance in driving innovation in the cybersecurity landscape."

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:
Kiran Veigas
media@happiestminds.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4024169/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happiest-minds-positioned-as-a-major-contender-in-everest-groups-cybersecurity-peak-matrix-assessment--north-america-2024-302282929.html

