Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 11:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds Positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 - Mid-Market Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Major Contender' in the 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Digital Workplace Services, focused on mid-market enterprises by Everest Group.

Happiest Minds Logo

The PEAK Matrix® report is a data-driven comparative assessment of service providers based on two primary parameters: Vision & Capability (measuring providers' ability to deliver services successfully) and Market Impact (measuring the impact created in the market). This framework aids providers in assessing their positioning and refining their offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

Ram Mohan C, CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, "We are proud to be recognized as a 'Major Contender' by Everest Group in the Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for mid-market enterprises. Happiest Minds' tailored Digital Workplace Services empower mid-sized enterprises to swiftly and seamlessly adapt their workforce to the digital environment, ensuring smooth, user-friendly experiences across all devices and user personas."

Girish Chandangoudar, Vice President, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, "This recognition by Everest Group affirms our commitment to delivering comprehensive digital workplace services that integrate state-of-the-art technology and automation to drive productivity and employee engagement. We are committed to providing mid-market enterprises with the services they need to thrive in a dynamic business landscape."

Guided by the mission, 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers', Happiest Minds serves over sixty-five Billion-Dollar corporations globally, continuously enhancing its digital workplace services to foster improved employee experiences and operational efficiency for mid-market enterprises.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI.

A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Kiran Veigas,
media@happiestminds.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4958568/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happiest-minds-positioned-as-a-major-contender-in-everest-groups-digital-workplace-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2024--mid-market-enterprises-302296466.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.