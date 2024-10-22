Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 OCTOBER 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF INNOFACTOR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Innofactor Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 22 July 2024 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). The offering period of the public tender offer has ended. The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260