FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"), a leading institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, today provides context for FY24 financial results and a business update. The Company, emerging from challenging bear-market conditions in the cryptocurrency space, highlighted key factors contributing to its revenue potential and provided context for FY24 financial performance.

Financial Highlights:

Institutional services revenues grew 3.6x year-over-year versus FY23 figures (approximately $1.6M vs $440,000) as the institutional client environment for digital assets normalized. This was achieved with recurring expenses relatively unchanged.

Current assets of CAD $5.13M saw decline of only 12% over the period, as the Company maintained financial stability during a difficult period. The Company has no debt.

Performance in the Company's treasury continued to be strong with investments seeing +23% ROE year-over-year.

Business Update Highlights:

Advisory & Consulting : The Company continues to execute on the $500 million in notional mandates, announced following Q3/24 results. FRNT is actively advising clients on a range of corporate finance activities, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and structured financings. Several of these mandates are in advanced stages and are expected to conclude over the next 9-12 months.

: The Company continues to execute on the $500 million in notional mandates, announced following Q3/24 results. FRNT is actively advising clients on a range of corporate finance activities, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and structured financings. Several of these mandates are in advanced stages and are expected to conclude over the next 9-12 months. Lending Origination : The company announced a partnership with BitGo on an automated lending platform in Q1/25. FRNT continues to search for potential counterparties on a variety of over-collateralized loan originations versus crypto-collateral.

: The company announced a partnership with BitGo on an automated lending platform in Q1/25. FRNT continues to search for potential counterparties on a variety of over-collateralized loan originations versus crypto-collateral. Trading Services : FRNT had its most active month in its spot-trading services in two years in July 2024. The Company's onboarding pipeline remains as active as it has been since 2021. Additionally, the Company has seen renewed interest in regulated OTC derivatives, which it plans to capitalize on by launching an enhanced version of its "SEM-Trade" derivatives platform.

: FRNT had its most active month in its spot-trading services in two years in July 2024. The Company's onboarding pipeline remains as active as it has been since 2021. Additionally, the Company has seen renewed interest in regulated OTC derivatives, which it plans to capitalize on by launching an enhanced version of its "SEM-Trade" derivatives platform. Regulatory: In September, the Company announced that wholly owned subsidiary FRNT Financial UK Ltd. had received FCA registration. The Company views the regulatory framework as a cornerstone of its international expansion strategy in the UK.

CEO Commentary:

Stéphane Ouellette, CEO of FRNT, noted, "We're extremely pleased to see the evolution of our business as the crypto industry exits one of the worst bear-markets in its history. Amid improving market conditions management strongly believes the firm is as well positioned as any to capture share as the market enters its first period of expansion since 2022. We look forward to continuing to grow revenue, business opportunities and maintain our leadership position in Global institutional digital assets as this, still nascent market, matures."

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets platform that bridges traditional and web-based finance through innovative technology-forward solutions. The Company partners with financial institutions and crypto-native firms to deliver a range of capital markets services. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

